Bland makes Princeton commitment official

Anthony Bland sat alongside his mother, Patsy Armstrong, in front of hundreds of fellow Stillwater High students while his friends and teammates cheered and hollered for him inside Pioneer Fieldhouse on Wednesday afternoon.
It was a long-awaited day for the star wide receiver who spent his final two years of high school in Oklahoma after moving from San Diego, California. Yet, it was an awkward moment for Bland, who prefers to shy attention away from himself.
“That was a little weird,” Bland said. “I didn’t like it being centered around me, but I know there’s going to be a bunch of guys signing in February.”
SHS coach Tucker Barnard agreed.
“That was not the place he most wanted to be at that moment,” Barnard said. “There’s no doubt. But, he handled it like a champ.”
But there he sat a table as the only Pioneer signing a National Letter of Intent on early national signing day.
Bland made his seven-month long commitment official when he signed with Princeton University to continue his football career.
“I’ve been committed for a while, so it’s a good day,” Bland said. “It’s nothing too big, because I didn’t decide where I’m going today, but this just feels nice”
Princeton had made an impact on Bland from the beginning – prior to his junior season at Stillwater. That’s not changed, even as Bland has turned down other schools’ interest, because he remained committed to the Ivy League school.
“They talk to me all of the time,” Bland said. “They’ll make sure I’m good at all times. I can’t remember a week without them hitting me up. A couple coaches came here to visit, so it’s been nice.”
Arguably, the biggest reason for Bland’s commitment to Princeton is the education. That’s also not changed since Bland left Country Day School, a private school in La Jolla, California.
He plans to major in civil engineering and receiving a quality education when he becomes a Tiger.
“It’s almost everything,” Bland said of the importance of academics. “It’s about 90 percent. That’s what’s going to help me in the future. Football can be fun more places for four more years, but the academics are what’s going to help me longer.”
Barnard jokingly admitted he was ready to sign with Princeton after listening to part of the Tigers’ recruitment speech to Bland. He also knows how important academics were in Bland’s decision.
“It’s a window or a lens to look through that sometimes gets missed,” Barnard said. “Academics and furthering your future and your career is supposed to be the main goal. I love football as much as anybody, and I’ve made it my career, but I couldn’t do what I do now without an education.
“… It’s maybe cliché to talk about ‘kids these days’ and they can’t see past the moment they’re in, but this is a pretty clear example of a kid who’s able to look way down the road and make a decision for his future that he thinks will be really important to him.”
During his two years as a Pioneer, Bland set several receiving records. His connection with quarterback Gunnar Gundy almost happened immediately, and it showed on the gridiron.
As a senior, Bland caught 100 receptions for 1,304 yards and 21 touchdowns. Those marks are all improvements from his junior season when he caught 56 passes for 972 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Bland competed for three state titles during his prep career. His teams lost all three games, but enjoyed his time as a Pioneer.
“It was fun, and I know we came up short, and besides winning that game, I couldn’t have drawn it up any better,” Bland said. “I never had more fun in a year in my life.”
While his receiving records and legacy as a Pioneer will remain for years to come, his impact on the youth of Stillwater goes beyond that, according to his SHS coaches.
“One of the coolest things he did when he got here is he jumped in and become one of you guys,” SHS offensive coordinator Cawood said. “He went to the elementary schools, he was at youth football, he was at junior high football and at basketball and volleyball. He became a huge cheerleader for everybody. It’s one of the coolest things that little kids come find him because he’s at their games.”
Barnard shared a story shortly before Bland signed his letter of intent that he hadn’t shared with his star wideout.
“There is a dad of a younger football player that two or three times has come to me and talked about how Anthony has impacted his son as a future Stillwater football player,” Barnard said. “I’ve never even told Anthony this, but it’s because Anthony talks to him. It’s an eighth-grade football player that looks at one our star football players and says that guy took an interest in me and cares about me. It’s completed impacted this kid to become a better Pioneer football player.
“… A guy like him with his work ethic, his intelligence and abilities, he can do anything with his life that he wants to do. An education at the level he’s going to get there is a pretty special opportunity.”
