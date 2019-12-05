When the Stillwater High football team has scored an offensive touchdown this season, it’s done so at an alarming pace.
The Pioneers (12-0) have scored 85 offensive touchdowns with the starters, but that number doesn’t tell the whole story with this year’s squad.
Stillwater have moved the ball up and down the field with relative ease throughout its unbeaten run to Friday night’s Class 6A-II state title game in Edmond. And, it’s done so at a very quick pace, giving defenses no time to rest and forcing its defense back on the field before it’s had time to discuss the previous drive.
Yet, the SHS defense has remained a rock. It’s allowed an average of 10 points per game, while pitching a pair of shutouts.
In 10 games this season – with the exceptions of contests against Choctaw on Oct. 11 and Putnam City West on Oct. 25 because full stats were available – the Pioneers have scored 72 offensive touchdowns.
They’ve scored in an average of 5.4 plays per touchdown drive – marching 57.8 yards per drive before hitting paydirt.
Those touchdown drives have been scored in an average of 1 minute and 27.5 seconds – just less than 90 seconds. It’s taken the Pioneers 16.3 seconds per play on their touchdown drives.
“I’m amazed a lot,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard laughed when asked about how fast his team scores. “A few weeks into the season, I made a joke to Coach (Chad) Cawood in the office after the game, saying, ‘We’re doing good offensively, but one thing we stink at is time of possession.’ Then I just laughed. We are scoring really fast and putting the defense back out there. I still joke about that on occasion. It’s fun. It’s pretty exciting and it puts a ton of pressure on a defense.”
The Pioneers returned a lot of their offensive skill players from last year’s state runner-up squad, which made this up tempo offense possible. They brought back quarterback Gunnar Gundy, leading tailback Qwontrel Walker and top-two leading receivers in Anthony Bland and Jack Smithton.
Even last year, the Pioneers were moving the ball up and down field at a quick pace, but not at the frantic pace they are this fall. One key reason is the newly-adopted 40-second play clock that went into implementation this year.
Barnard said the 40-second clock begins when a play ends, and once the official sets the ball down on the line of scrimmage, it’s a live ball for the offense to snap it. The previously-used 25-second clock wouldn’t start until the official signaled to start it.
“This could give us an opportunity to really go fast,” Barnard said. “It’s just the way the mechanics of the game happen with the referees now. If we can get the ball to the umpire, he’s just going to set it down and get out of the way.
“So, you could go fast last year, to some degree. But you were really couldn’t go any faster than the officials. We still can’t go faster than they move, but now that they know the 40-second clock is already running, they have an urgency to get the ball set.”
The new rule allows teams to snap the ball quicker than in the past, but most teams still huddle or line up and fake a snap before looking to the sideline for the play call. This is where Barnard and his staff wanted to speed things up and take their offense to the next level.
The Pioneers’ staff agreed they wanted to run the play the first time, instead of possibly changing it based on what they saw from the defense.
“If we can teach our players, particularly the quarterback, how to know what play we want versus different looks, then we don’t need to stop, turn and let the coach call the play,” Barnard said. “We’ll just let the quarterback choose the best of the plays that we have already sent in. He chooses the best one and off we go.”
Now, it just takes a single word.
That one word tells the players the formation and all of the information necessary, including which routes the receivers are running.
After one play ends, the next comes in as just a single word. That’s all the Pioneers need to keep the offense flowing and points scoring.
“We can say one word and it gives our kids formation, run play, pass play and all of the options,” Barnard said. “It’s all built into one play. Then Gunner gets to decide basically. He decides on the where the ball goes base on all of the information he has, his experience and his ability. It’s pretty amazing.
“Most of the time, there is at least one run play and at least two pass plays that could happen when we’re going fast. There is a pass concept on each side of the field, and a run play. He looks out there and decides what he likes.”
It began with four plays – or four words – at the beginning of the season. Many more have been added during the season, and the list is now over 40 plays.
Since each play has multiple options, it becomes the quarterback’s duty to make the correct decision, and that is based upon what he’s seeing from the defense. Gundy, who’s been the starter since the beginning of his sophomore season, has taken the reins of the offense as a senior and ran it to near perfection.
Based on rules set by the coaching staff, Gundy decides whether it will be a run or pass. He also has to decide which side of the field to throw it to, also based on the defensive scheme.
All of that has to be done quite quickly. That’s one reason Gundy’s knowledge and understanding of football has been so vital to the Pioneers’ offense.
“It’s really hard to quantify that,” Barnard said how valuable Gundy is to the offense. “If I’m sitting there visiting with other coaches about this concept, there is always the question of how much is too much? You kind of let your players’ success, understanding and execution determine how much. We didn’t start the season with 40 play names. We started the season with about six, then we got eight, then we got 12 and it keeps building. We added four more this week. It’s not magic. It’s just how much can you process.”
“There are recruiters out there who aren’t sure he’s tall enough or fast enough or not sure if his arm is strong enough, that’s fine I guess,” Barnard said. “I’m telling you the way he process information and the accuracy with which he delivers the ball, the ability to put touch on it when he needs to or to hammer a ball in there – the ability to do all of that within a split second is invaluable. I don’t know where he ends up, but I’ll predict right now that wherever it is, it’s just a matter of time until he becomes the starter. He can do what the majority of high school football players cannot do.”
