Carter Barnard recorded his easiest “blocked” field goal, and it resulted in a highlight play for the Stillwater High senior in his final regular season home game.
The son of SHS football coach Tucker Barnard picked the ball off the turf – right from the Putnam City North’s holder’s hands – and sprinted down the field. With a wagon load of Pioneers around him, Carter recorded a scoop and score that went nearly the length of the field.
It was just the second touchdown of the game, but it pushed momentum further in Stillwater’s direction. The defensive touchdown helped the Pioneers beat PC North 40-14 to end the regular season with an unblemished 8-0 record.
“It wasn’t as clean as what we wanted it to be,” coach Barnard said. “It’s nothing we can’t fix. We just have to pick it up. I think maybe we were just a little flat, and I wouldn’t have expected that. We’ll keep getting better.”
The blocked field goal changed momentum early in the game. Stillwater senior quarterback Caleb Allen threw an interception – his third of the season – and it was returned 34 yards to the Stillwater 11 yard line. The Pioneers led just 7-0 at the time.
The visiting Panthers were poised to tie the game, but the Stillwater defense held tough and forced its third-straight three-and-out. That forced the Panthers to attempt a 27-yard field goal.
On the field goal attempt, the snap from center was high, and as the holder set the ball down, the Pioneers were bearing down on him. PC North kicker Diego Otera didn’t even attempt to kick the ball. Instead, Carter scooped up the ball and returned it for the touchdown.
“It looked like we just tackled the holder and took the football,” coach Barnard said. “I think Tevin (Williams) busted through and almost beat the ball back there. Then, Carter sees the ball laying on the ground, picks it up and takes off. He may have got his speed from his momma.
“That was an awesome play. I was excited for him. I was running down the field, but I couldn’t catch him. I saw him looking back behind him like he knew he was going to get caught or something. He did have a caravan with him.”
Although it was a lopsided win, the Pioneers didn’t rack up large chunks of yardage as they have in every other game this season. They also gave up two late touchdowns after taking a 40-0 lead.
“The days when we’re unhappy with a 40-14 win are good days,” coach Barnard joked. “We might have lost a little focus at times. We put up 40 points and I think the defense played really well. It’s a good night for the Pioneers.”
Stillwater’s star senior running back Qwontrel Walker ran for a season-low 105 yard on 26 carries. Walker had only four carries over 10 yards. However, he did score three touchdowns on the night.
His final carry resulted in a 14-yard loss as he cut back and shook off several defenders trying to make a play, but the Panthers dropped him in the backfield.
Junior Mason Butler filled in for a bit and finished with seven carries for 26 yards. Late in the game, freshman Holden Thompson gave the SHS offense a spurt. He ran for 73 yards on 10 carries as Stillwater ran out the final 7 minutes and 33 seconds with nine plays – all of which were runs by Thompson.
Through the air, senior Caleb Allen completed 22 of 26 passes for 213 yards. With his leading target – senior Steven Brown – out of the game, Allen turned to junior Ty Smithton, who had eight catches for 67 yards.
Senior Donnell Wagner hauled in six receptions for 57 yards, while senior A.J. Frost caught three passes for 42 yards.
The Stillwater defense held PC North to 42 rushing yards and 121 yards passing. Eighty-seven of those passing yards came in the second half.
Stillwater will learn of its postseason fate Sunday afternoon when the brackets are released. The Pioneers should be a No. 1 seed where they would face Putnam City West in the first round. Although, PC West has opted out of the playoffs, according to coach Barnard, giving the Pioneers off an week and bid into the state quarterfinals in two weeks.
“We should be one seed and PC West should be the eight seed, and PC West has opted out,” Barnard said. “We should be on a bye. I guess that won’t be official until the rankings come out, but I don’t know why it wouldn’t be that way.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for updates on Stillwater High athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.