A highly contested defensive contest was brewing when the Mustang Broncos and Stillwater Pioneers met Friday evening. But when the final buzzer sounded, the outcome was resounding. Stillwater had lost 59-41 to Mustang and had more questions than answers on the offensive end of the floor.
After a competitive opening quarter came to a close, Stillwater found itself in an 18-16 contest where neither team could hold on to the momentum. When halftime rolled around, Stillwater had matched the Broncos in the frame and trailed 28-26. The real challenge had not even started.
Nothing summarized the Pioneers’ night better than the third quarter. Stillwater’s defense kept the Pioneers within striking distance, but the offense failed to capitalize. Stillwater only managed to score 2 points over the span of the quarter.
The cold spell increased the Pioneer deficit to 11 entering the fourth quarter and proved too much for the Pioneers to overcome. Stillwater coach Michael Davis knew the impact on the game that the third quarter had on the game’s outcome.
“It was the difference between us winning and losing the game,” Davis said. “We are right on point where we are averaging 22-23 turnovers a game, and we had 22. That’s not good.”
Defensively, the Pioneers fared well in the contest. Despite the shooting slump, Stillwater managed to remain within striking distance throughout the third quarter. But when the Pioneers began to make shots in the fourth quarter, the defense began to struggle.
Stillwater pieced together a 13-point final quarter, but also conceded 20, the most points of any quarter on the night.
Even in defeat, the Pioneers energy was never in doubt. The effort to close out on the perimeter made the Broncos drive into the lane and take contested shots. The Pioneers played scrappy basketball when the game was still in the balance, as well.
Throughout the second half, Stillwater continued to rebound the basketball on both sides of the court to give the team a chance for a comeback. That effort did not go unnoticed.
“It’s a process,” Davis said. “Right now we are 0-6. We’ve got a choice. We can hang our heads and pout about it, or we can decide that we are going to go and fix it. And me being the leader of the bunch, we’re going to go to work. I’m not a quitter. None of those guys in the locker room are quitters. They’ll battle for me. I’m pleased with the effort, just not pleased with the results.”
