In the span of a day, Stillwater baseball saw an opponent become a different animal.
Broken Arrow bounced back from its shutout loss to the Pioneers on Monday to beat Stillwater 8-3 at Couch Park on Tuesday evening in a 6A District 4 contest.
The Pioneers beat the Tigers 9-0 on the road the night before, but it was a much different story for their home opener.
Stillwater coach Jimmy Harris said to pinpoint what changed between the two games is a hard task, and that it just came down to each team’s execution.
“When you get in big games like this, it’s about making plays,” Harris said. “Early on, Broken Arrow made some plays. I mean, tip your hat to them. I think we came ready to play, but they came ready to play, and they made plays.”
Harris said his team couldn’t catch a break when it needed to, much like what happened to Broken Arrow in the first meeting.
In the victory, the Tigers cranked out 13 hits and forced Stillwater to use three pitchers. Senior Isaac Stebens started the game, but he allowed four earned runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched. Zach Roden came on in relief for the next 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs, and Luke Randolph wrapped up the rest of the game on the mound, giving up one run.
Stebens took the loss, and Broken Arrow’s Ryan Lynn was the winning pitcher in six solid innings on the mound.
“Isaac (Stebens) is a big game pitcher for us,” Harris said. “In the scrimmages, he was dominant for us. He didn’t have what he needed to have tonight.”
The Tigers (1-1) didn’t struggle for offense early and beaned Stebens and Roden around to take a 7-0 lead through the top of the fourth inning. Cole White had a two-RBI single in the second inning, Peyton Messenger had an RBI double in the third and Ryan Free jacked a solo home run also in the third to pile onto the lead.
Stillwater (1-1) looked flat, and it needed anything on offense to change the game’s course.
The Pioneers woke up a bit in the bottom of the fourth, stringing together four hits and a walk to put three runs on the board. Jaden Riley had the highlight of the hitting oasis, as he dinged a hard grounder up the middle to bring two runners home.
Harris said his team found the gaps in the defense in the fourth, which it couldn’t do the rest of the game.
“We were putting the bat on the ball,” Harris said. “We just didn’t find the holes that we needed to find.”
Stillwater cut the Broken Arrow lead to four, but that was the closest it came to mounting a comeback. The Tigers added another run in the fifth on another White RBI single to take an 8-3 lead, and Broken Arrow held on to that advantage the rest of the way.
The loss against a team that Stillwater handled easily on the road wasn’t how the Pioneers wanted to open their home schedule, but Harris said it will help his team in the long run.
“It’s baseball,” Harris said. “We gotta learn from this and regroup. We gotta coach better and do a better job of getting them ready to play, and we’ll do that.”
