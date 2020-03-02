OKLAHOMA CITY – As Stillwater High wrestlers stood on the podium at the Class 6A state wrestling tournament, they were thinking about more than just their accomplishments.
There was a slight realization for them that the program was going to be different from this moment forward.
While the Pioneers had known it was coming, this past weekend made it a reality.
Longtime Stillwater High wrestling coach Doug Chesbro was leaving his proverbial wrestling shoes at the center mat. Those competing in the tournament next year, they will be doing it without Chesbro in their corner.
“That’s really sad to see him go, but I’m glad I got to wrestle for him for one year and do my best to win a state title for him,” freshman Cael Hughes said.
The state tournament was the last event he will coach as the head man of the Pioneer program. And he left it with talent in the wrestling room for whoever takes over next.
There will be two-time state champion, and three-time state finalist, in Carter Young.
There will be Hughes, who was one of the best freshman in the country at his weight this season – going 41-0 and ranked in the top 20 in the country at 106 pounds.
The program will also return state medalist Cade Nicholas, and state qualifiers Gabe Fontanez, Cameron Johnson and Dax Hughes – along with a few wrestlers who just barely missed out on qualifying through the regional tournament.
“For whoever takes over, the barn isn’t empty for sure,” Chesbro said. “Whoever takes over is gonna have a wonderful group of kids, a wonderful group of parents, wonderful supportive school and administration and athletic department.
“It’s a dream job, and somebody that’s gonna come in here and is gonna have success, and I love it. I want to see that so bad – wanting to be on top every single year. And I want to be, you know, sitting up there feeling that I had, somewhere back down the road, I had a hand in something.”
But Chesbro will still be in the corner for those kids, though now just as a fan.
He has every intention of being back at Jim Norick Arena in 2021 to watch the state tournament. And he may even try to get onto the floor to cheer on the Pioneers, along with his brother Todd, the head wrestling coach for Bishop Kelley, and his nephew – Gabe Chesbro, who was the Class 5A state runner-up at 170 pounds.
“It’s a little tougher than it used to get on the floor, but I don’t know, I have the ability I can still scale a wall if I have to, probably,” Chesbro joked about watching from the bleachers or on the floor.
With the state titles won by Young and Hughes this past weekend, Chesbro capped his career at his alma mater with exact 30 state champions – and 31 for his entire coaching career. He also has a state team title and a dual state championship he won at Stillwater High in the past decade.
“Wrestling’s so much a part of me and my life and my family that it’s not over,” Chesbro said. “I’m just not going to be doing the exact same thing I was. It’s never gonna be over. …
“I’m not gonna be doing what I’ve done for so long. I will miss it. But I’ll be a part of it. I have so many good memories, and so many good friends and some of these relationships that are going to last the rest of my life from the years that I’ve been out there. It’s just a part of me.”
