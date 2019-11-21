Coach versus father? Gundy chooses both Friday night  

On Monday, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy was asked about his plans for the weekend, but he had no official answer.
Several days later, his middle son, Gunnar, answered for his father.
It’s Gunnar’s game that presented a conundrum for the longtime Cowboy football coach. Gunnar and the Stillwater High football team is playing Choctaw at 7 p.m. Friday at Yukon High in the Class 6A-II state semifinals.
Meanwhile, Coach Gundy’s team will be in Morgantown, West Virginia, for a Big 12 Conference game that begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. In the past, Gundy has always traveled with the OSU team.
However, this is Gunnar’s senior season, and he has one or two – at most – games remaining in his high school career. Thus, the tough decision for his father.
“You know, that’s a tough one for me,” Coach Gundy said during his weekly press conference Monday. “I don’t know what I’m going to do yet. I guess I’ll just feel my way through it. We’re playing on the east coast at 11 a.m. I haven’t decided yet what I’m going to do. I haven’t got that far. I’m still deep into West Virginia film and all of that. At some point, I’ll obviously have to make a decision.
“… Those are tough decisions,” Gundy added. “I’ve not done that yet in Gunnar’s four years. I’ve not stayed behind and watched a game. It’s a little different because he’s a senior, but I’ll have to work through that and see what’s available in what direction and what to do.”
Coach Gundy was asked about catching a late flight after watching the Stillwater game. He said he hadn’t decided, but was going to mull it over.
Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard, who is a father of three boys with the oldest being a junior at SHS, talked about what he would do in that situation.
“I think he’s right in the fact that they go to a team meal, the kids see him at the meal and then everybody is off to their rooms getting ready for bed,” Barnard said. “I’ll probably never be in that situation, but to me, I think your team would understand. He has guys that can handle the team meal. I would try to do both. Whether or not that’s the right thing for him, I don’t know. You have to take other things into account as far as his job. But, just as a dad, you’d sure as heck want to do both if you could.”
On Thursday, Gunnar Gundy gave an answer that summed up the debate. He said he hadn’t talked to his dad about what to do, but added he’s happy he’ll see his dad in Yukon.
“I haven’t talked to him about it one time, honestly,” Gunnar Gundy said. “That’s his choice. But, I’m thrilled he’s coming. I’m excited he’s going to be there and fly back with Luke’s (McEndoo) dad. I wouldn’t blame him either way. He has to get up early Saturday morning to play a game, but I’m very happy he’s coming.”
SHS junior Luke McEndoo’s dad is OSU Cowboy Back coach Jason McEndoo. He and Coach Gundy will remain in Oklahoma to watch their sons play Choctaw before catching a flight out east.
What about Kristen Gundy? Does Gunnar’s mom miss a game?
“No. My mom is always there,” Gunnar Gundy said.
