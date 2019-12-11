Beginning Friday morning and ending Saturday night, more than 20 high school wrestling teams will descend upon Perry High for its annual Tournament of Champions.
Last year, the hometown Maroons won their own tournament. This year, they’re under new leadership with coach Ladd Rupp in his first year at his alma mater.
The Maroons are also a young squad that graduated a large number of wrestlers from last year’s state championship team. Perry lost its home dual Tuesday to Stillwater in lopsided fashion, but Rupp said his team responded with a good practice leading up to this weekend’s tournament.
“These young guys like to hold disappointment over their head for a long time,” Rupp said. “We’ve preached you’ve got to move on can you can’t get better by pouting. They really responded well and had a good practice today. I think they know they can wrestle better and they have something to prove.
“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say they’re excited for the weekend. They’re ready to support the boys. We do expect a large crowd.”
While the Maroons aren’t as good right now as they have been in past seasons because of youth and inexperience, Rupp is still confident in his squad. However, he’s trying to change his wrestlers’ mindset because he knows how much work is needed to win the program’s fourth-straight team state championship and 12th-consecutive dual state title.
“I’m looking forward to this weekend,” Rupp said. “At this point in the season, I think it’s hard to get across to our guys to focus on today, because they’re looking forward to the end of the year already. They’re wanting to win a state title tomorrow, so we’re really preaching in the locker room to go one day at a time and get better at wrestling, not trying to win a state title. We’ve preaching that we’ve got to go compete, we’ve got to get our nose in there and we’ve got to go fight, because we don’t have last year’s team that won the Perry Tournament.
“We’ve got a lot of freshmen and we’ve got a lot of guys that are inexperienced, because they’ve never been able to make the starting lineup. I appreciate their lofty goals and it’s not to say they can’t be achieved, but they almost think they don’t have to work for it. We’ve been preaching that we’re going to go work hard and just wrestle.”
Rupp said there will be 23 teams competing at the two-day tournament, which begins at 10 a.m. each day. Teams will be coming from across the state, as well as Kansas and Texas.
Friday’s action will go through the championship semifinals, which is different from the past when the semifinals have been done the Saturday morning of the tournament.
On Saturday, the consolation rounds will lead up to the championship round. Rupp said the finals could begin around 3 p.m. Saturday, but that time is only an estimate, because they won’t clear the gym before the final round.
Stillwater will be one of the 23 teams competing in Perry this weekend. The Pioneers are fresh off their 54-12 dual win at Perry.
“It gives me a lot of confidence,” SHS coach Doug Chesbro said. “I think we have several kids that have the ability to place. It was so sweet to have our football players back, and it seem like our whole team’s attitude changed a bit. They started wrestling a bit harder and they had people to compete with in practice. All of that stuff is positive.”
The Pioneers benefitted from the return of a few wrestlers who just were playing football for the state runner-up squad. They practiced one day before the dual, and they’ll gain much more experience this weekend.
Dax Hughes (145 pounds), Carson Cottrill (220) and Luke McEndoo (285) will compete at the Perry Tournament of Champions. Josh Norris (160) won’t wrestle this weekend, but should be back in the lineup this season.
“We’re going to see some doggone good competition this weekend,” Chesbro said. “Not that we haven’t, but a tournament setting is just a bit different. It can wear on you and you’ll see some kids who’s shape will wear on them a bit more, because they’ll have to bounce back and wrestle one match after the next, which is a good thing. We’re good in shape for the most part, but some of our football players have got a little ways to go, but it’s not like they’re in bad shape. I’m looking forward to seeing them be able to compete.”
Chesbro said the Pioneers will be able to see district opponents Bixby and Owasso this weekend. The tournament will also be the first of back-to-back weekends of tough competition before Christmas break.
“This tournament and then turning right around next weekend going to the Kansas City Stampede, which is an even tougher tournament than the Perry one, is a good early test,” Chesbro said. “It puts us in really good position to see where we need to be. … There is really nothing to lose at the early season tournaments.
“Things are going to hash themselves out as we go through the season. But these are tough tournaments and we’ll see where we chalk up against some of these other tough programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.