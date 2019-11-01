COYLE – Seven.
That’s how many touchdowns Oklahoma’s state rushing leader Damon Caine tallied in Coyle’s mercy-rule win on senior night against Deer Creek-Lamont-Billings on Friday night. When all was said and done, the final score read 58-12 Bluejackets, capping off a home season of dominance.
The countdown was on from the start.
The night began with a bang. Coyle kicked off and recovered the ball on the opening play to set up the Bluejackets with the chance to take the lead in the opening moments. Two plays later, Coyle was in the end zone on an 11-yard scamper from Caine. But what the home crowd didn’t know, was that Caine had begun his most dominant quarter of his Bluejacket career.
Moments later, Deer Creek-Lamont-Billings had life. Dawson Silks came back with the ultimate response on the ensuing kickoff to even the score at 6 only 15 seconds after Caine. The quick score sent the Bluejackets offense out for a single play, a Caine 57-yard rush to put the pressure back on the Eagles.
Just over a minute later, Caine was on the scoreboard again, this time from 43-yards away. The time remaining in the first quarter still read 9:02 and there was no answer for the tailback. An incredible performance was brewing in Coyle.
Caine’s impact was greater than just his offensive explosion. On the ensuing Eagle drive, Deer Creek-Lamont-Billings strung together a couple of first downs before Caine swooped in for an 83-yard pick-6 before the halfway point in the opening quarter. There was still 6:46 left in the quarter.
Caine felt like he was just playing behind his teammates, giving them the credit for his massive performance.
It was just that kind of night from Damon Caine. A quick score from the Eagles with 4:58 left in the quarter was matched a play later when Caine wove through teammates and defenders alike on his way to a 54-yard rushing score.
The anticipation was clear once the Bluejackets forced a turnover with two minutes remaining in the quarter. Caine was about to get another shot.
And to the crowd’s amazement, Caine delivered immediately with an 85-yard sprint. The Coyle track star out-sprinted the Eagle defense to tally his sixth touchdown of the quarter. With seconds left in the quarter, Caine scored what would be his final touchdown of the night from 50-yards out.
In total, Caine would gain 315 yards on his 9 carries. The yards are usual for Caine in an entire game, but a majority of those came in the first 12 minutes.
The game ended at halftime when mercy rule was called. Coyle coach Shane Weathers could only smile after Caine’s historic performance.
“Damon’s amazing,” Weathers said. “It all goes up front though. He runs really hard even though we might miss a few blocks every now and then. And when we do block well with those big guys, he gets in the great big hole and is so fast… It’s nice to have him on our side.”
Weathers also joked that he would tease Caine for not breaking the school record for touchdowns in a game, one that his son holds.
Caine felt like the statement was no different than the rest of his performances on the year even with the unique dominance from senior night.
“I think every game is a statement for me,” Caine said. “I’m trying to go out there and do what I can every week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.