COYLE – After one of the best seasons in state history, Damon Caine Jr. is taking his talents to Miami.
Caine, the Coyle High senior do-it-all football star, signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Thursday. After leading the Bluejackets to the playoffs on the strength of 3,254 rushing yards and 52 rushing touchdowns, Caine will now join the Golden Norsemen and play for coach Zach Allen.
After the season, Caine was unsure he would get any college offers. Despite being the state’s leading rusher last year, having the most rushing yards in a season in 8-man history and being seventh in yards and fourth in touchdowns for rushing totals in state history, he didn’t know if he would play anywhere at the next level.
“It was a little iffy, but I just kept going and kept on playing and getting bigger,” Caine said. “I had my coaches helping me and my teammates helping me. It kept me dedicated to it.”
Coyle coach Shane Weathers was in an 8-man All-Star meeting up in Miami – who hosts the All-Star game – when he was chatting with some other coaches about Caine. One of them was Chad Davis, the athletics director for Miami Public Schools, who then told Allen about the Bluejacket tailback.
Caine said Allen told him he loved his athleticism and work ethic.
“He just said I was good and they wanted me to come up there for a visit and what they do up there will be tough,” Caine said. “That if I do what I’m supposed to then I have a chance to be something.”
Caine will join his brother, D’Marija Caine, who is a sophomore defensive back on the Norsemen who graduated from Edmond North. Knowing that he will be able to go against his brother in practice excites Caine.
“Super excited. So excited to go down there and do what I love and also with my brother playing there, I’m just ready to get on my football helmet,” Caine said. “... A whole bunch of competition between us growing up. I am ready for it.”
Caine, who stands at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, will be looking to play at either running back or slot receiver for NEO, but he said he would be willing to play defense if that is where they want him. He played everywhere at Coyle so as long as he can get on the field, he will go where the coaches want him. Caine had a receiving touchdown, three fumble return scores, a pick-six and a kickoff return touchdown last season.
Weathers said that is the type of player Caine is.
“He is a great student who does the right thing in the classroom, does the right thing outside of the classroom and he is a tremendous football player,” Weathers said. "He was a joy to coach and understands the game and what we needed from him year to year. He played different roles. This year, he found a role that fell in love with him and fit him perfectly. It was a joy to coach him and I am very excited for him and his family.”
Caine, who said he wants to study physical therapy, is ready to get to work with his teammates and thinks having D’Marija there will help him adjust a lot from 8-man to the junior college level.
“It plays a big role and helps me with my confidence knowing he will be there being able to help me with my schoolwork and even help me get up for workouts in the morning,” Caine said. “I am glad he is going to be there.”
Weathers, who along with Marcus Cooper, have seen a few players go to the college ranks from Coyle on football scholarships. It is a special occasion anytime someone from the Class C school gets noticed.
“The football team is excited for him,” Weathers said. “I think we have a couple more that have the capability of playing at the next level if they have a chance to get looked at. It is really big for our school and the morale of our school and the sports program.”
Weathers said he will definitely make it up to NEO on Saturdays this fall to see Caine put on a show.
“You bet I am going to go watch him play,” Weathers said. “I get to watch a couple of our girls play that are still playing college basketball. That is always a joy so I am going to enjoy this even more.”
