CUSHING – Cushing knocked around Madill for four quarters in a 53-6 win at O’Dell Field on Friday night.
Cushing coach Rusty Morgan said the blowout win will give his team a boost going forward.
“I think it’s huge,” Morgan said. “We talked about wiping the slate clean this week and everybody in the state starts fresh. We’ve got to have a short memory in both wins and losses and come to work and get ready to go.”
The Tigers started the game with a bang as Champ Wright drove in a nine-yard touchdown run within the first two minutes of the first quarter.
Madill went three-and-out on their first drive and the Tigers recovered a fumbled snap on the punt at the Wildcats' 14-yard line.
With excellent field position, Wil Moyer threw a 16-yard touchdown to Camden Crooks to put the Tigers on top 13-0.
Madill then recorded the second of their two turnovers of the first half on a fumbled pitch that Cushing recovered at the Wildcats 25-yard line.
After Moyer threw another touchdown pass to Harrison Wood for 13 yards, the Tigers were up 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers (1-3, 1-0 District 4A-2) opened up the second quarter with another touchdown on a 43-yard pass from Moyer to Keaton Crooks.
The Wildcats were unable to get anything going for the rest of the half as they continued to run the ball up the middle for minimal gains, passing the ball only one time in the first half, and subsequently the rest of the game, for an incompletion.
Cushing scored two more touchdowns before halftime on a six-yard run by Noah Jones and a 35-yard pass from Moyer to Wood as the Tigers finished the second half with a 40-0 lead over the Wildcats.
Madill (1-3, 0-1) recorded eight penalties for a total 50 yards in the first half to accompany their two turnovers, giving the Tigers everything they needed to run away with the game early on.
The Wildcats fumbled the ball for their third turnover to start the second half, but they stopped the Tigers’ offense and forced them to punt for the first time in the game with eight minutes left in the third quarter.
However, Madill failed to capitalized as they fumbled the ball for their fourth turnover of the game, giving Cushing the ball on the Wildcats 40-yard line.
The Tigers marched down the field and capped off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run by Noah Jones, his second of the game.
The Wildcats fumbled the ball again with three minutes left in the third quarter, their fifth turnover of the game. After driving down the field again, Tiger backup quarterback Shelton Davis ran the ball in for another touchdown from 5 yards out just before the third quarter expired, giving the Tigers a 53-0 lead.
The score would stay that way as both teams were content to run out the clock for the entirety of the fourth quarter. The highlight of the game for the Tigers was Moyer, whose 186 yards and four touchdowns lifted the team to an early lead.
Morgan said Moyer did a good job capitalizing on what the defense gave him.
“We knew we had to establish the run game to help out our passing game and we got that going tonight,” Morgan said. “Wil is a very heady player and he’s going to be able to make the plays when they’re open and I thought pass protection was a lot better tonight which absolutely helped that out.”
Cushing plays at Tecumseh on Friday at 7:30.
