Cushing football focused on pursuit of Class 4A title

The Cushing Tigers are big on two things: opportunities and goals. For football coach Rusty Morgan and his team, they go hand in hand.
“Day one, when we were all together, we talked about how everybody in the state wants to be holding that gold ball at the end of the year,” Morgan said. “One word that we bring up all the time is opportunity.”
Practice, weightlifting, even going to class – all present a chance for the Class 4A Tigers to better their pursuit of that gold ball. To that end, Cushing’s season will lie on the shoulders of players who have made the most of their opportunities.
Junior quarterback Blaze Berlowitz is a Tiger at the top of that list. Berlowitz possesses a combination of physical skills and intangibles that shows why he earned the starting role a year ago and threw for nearly 3,000 yards.
“He is a kid who works extremely hard at what he does,” Morgan said. “His attitude is great. He works hard in the weight room. He does everything you ask and is the kind of guy you want leading your offense for sure.”
Camden Crooks, a two-way junior, was on the receiving end of many of those yards. Playing wide receiver and defensive back, Crooks had more than 900 yards a season ago. He also amassed seven interceptions defensively.
Crooks is not the only Tiger who makes his presence felt on offense and defense. Brody Berlowitz – Blaze’s twin brother – plays slot receiver and defensive end.
“(Brody) was a two-way starter for us last year,” Morgan said. “He’s kind of a kind of a utility player for us. He’s filled a lot of different roles and does a lot of different things, but he can definitely get it done.”
Junior Riley Matheson is another impact player returning for Cushing. A linebacker, Matheson is the top returning tackler for the Tigers and yet another member of the important junior class.
“We’re going to be starting a lot of juniors and a couple of seniors this year,” Morgan said. “Really, just size-wise, our junior class has more numbers than the other classes, and there will be a lot of juniors on the field. But we do have a lot of seniors who are stepping into some roles as well.”
Schematically, the Tigers intend to vary their approach. Morgan credits offensive coordinator Scott Chisholm with knowing how to attack various defenses and get players in the best position to succeed.
“We spread the ball around,” Morgan said. “We’ll line up with four or five receivers at times, and the next series out we’ll have a couple of tight ends on the field and two running backs. We try to take what the defense gives us, but we are very multiple in what we do.”
The Cushing defense will be based on the 4-3 formation but can also shift to suit the task at hand.
Defensively, the Tigers are counting on seniors like defensive lineman Landon Pyle and linebacker Caleb Peery to help develop younger players and elevate the speed-based scheme of defensive coordinator Kyle Fry.
“On both sides it’s a good mix,” Morgan said. “Of course, you always have newcomers, but we’ve got enough experience on both sides to help newcomers along.”
After all, every teaching moment and lifting session that a freshman gets in goes toward the season goal: lifting the golden ball.
“We’re just big on opportunities to get better each day,” Morgan said. “Knock out those short-term goals, and the end result takes care of itself.”
