Cushing receiver Camden Crooks quickly quieted the “overrated” chants directed at him from the Tuttle student section, but not in a way they expected.
A monster defensive effort from Crooks was enough to silence the students but not enough to defeat the Tuttle Tigers (4-0), who defeated Cushing, 22-7, in a battle of top Class 4A teams Friday night.
Crooks, the Cushing Tigers’ leading receiver averaging 206.3 yards a game this season made his largest impact as a defensive back. Crooks intercepted a pass midway through the third quarter and returned it 41 yards along the right sideline, setting up a go-ahead touchdown run from junior Noah James.
“I saw the tight end shoot out and I had no one to cover, so I just went over the top of it,” Crooks said. “I saw him overthrow it and I just went for the ball. Got it, had great blocking in front of me so I just took it just took it all the way.”
Later in the quarter, Crooks again played defensive hero, batting down a pass in the end zone on fourth down, ending a 12-play THS drive. His breakup preserved CHS’s lead.
However, as the fourth quarter began the game unraveled for CHS (3-1). In the span of one minute of game action, THS scored 16 points. The quick strike was the result of two touchdowns paired with 2-point conversions and a strip sack of CHS quarterback Blaze Berlowitz sandwiched in between.
THS ran the ball extraordinary well throughout the game. Senior Cannon West carried the ball 18 times for 92 yards and two scores. Junior Tyler Woodson ran 14 times for 94 yards.
“(Tuttle is) big up front, they got two tight ends that are, you know 6-4, 6-5-plus,” CHS coach Rusty Morgan said. “Early on I think we played (the run) well. Later in the second half they kind of started wearing on us and they were getting six seven yards apart and we never could just, we never could get over that hump.”
The only Cushing score of the day was a 7-yard touchdown run by James, who finished with four rushes for 12 yards and 33 yards through the air.
“We’ve got a lot of fight, a lot of grit, a lot of toughness,” Morgan said. “We didn’t take advantage of opportunities when we needed to tonight. We gave them a short field a couple times, those are things you can’t do against a team like Tuttle.”
Cushing will now turn its attention to the rest of the district in attempt to track down Tuttle for postseason positioning. CHS will travel to Classen on Friday.
