If not for one, long drive by Del City, the Stillwater High defense shut down the Eagles as it cruised to a second-straight district title Friday night.
Stillwater began the night forcing a three-and-out on the opening drive of the game. It would become one of three times Del City punted in the contest.
In typical Pioneers’ fashion, two of the three play were runs for negative yardage. Those were two of seven negative rushes on the night for the Eagles.
Yet, after Stillwater took its first possession and scored three points – it was just one yard shy of a touchdown – Del City responded. The ensuing drive had most believing Stillwater would be in for a nailbiter, but that never happened.
Del City managed the clock, keeping the electric Pioneers’ offense on the sideline, while it drove 80 yards in 16 plays. The Eagles converted a fourth down attempt and methodically marched down the field. The drive was capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass.
“That was the longest drive of my life,” defensive end Luke McEndoo said. “Being able to get pressure on their quarterback, who was super slippery and he’s a good player, helped us cause some bad throws and tipped balls.”
Stillwater defensive coordinator Clarence Holley took credit for a missed call or two on the drive.
“I made a bad call on one of those third downs,” Holley said. “… The dude’s a great player, he made one guy miss and went and got the first down. I talked to the kids after they came out and I told them that’s on me. We weren’t going to drop nine again. We’re not going to let him set his feet and throw the ball. The kids did a great job with that the rest of the night.”
McEndoo, who had a big night disrupting Del City’s offense with numerous tackles and three sacks, helped shut down the next Eagles’ drive with his first sack. He and senior Trevor Benham turned a third-and-long into a fourth and longer.
Stillwater struggled to score in the first half and led only by five points when the momentum shifted in its favor. After the Pioneers’ gifted Del City a first down with a personal foul penalty, SHS junior linebacker Gabe Brown made a leaping interception.
Brown tried to return it, but gained minimal yardage. The interception sparked the Pioneers’ offense and McEndoo, who celebrated by flexing his muscles in front of his sideline after the play.
McEndoo proceeded to catch two passes and turn them into gains of 15 and 18 yards during a five-play, 64-yard touchdown drive. Senior running back Chris Jones capped the drive with a 7-yard run through the middle of the Eagles’ defense.
“Luke was outstanding,” Barnard said. “That’s one of the cool things about this team is there are so many weapons. Everybody talks about Anthony (Bland), Steven (Brown) and Qwontrel (Walker), and then all of a sudden where does Sean Preston come from? Where does Luke McEndoo come from? We know what we have with those guys, but for everybody else, it was a bit of a coming out party.”
McEndoo also took a direct snap on a fake punt and converted the first down on the ground. He caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the second half, as well.
“It was awesome, because I almost dropped it,” McEndoo said. “I was super happy. I turned around and there was no one there, so you know what, I’m diving anyways. I’m getting in there. It was really cool.”
After Jones’ touchdown, it was all Stillwater. Del City gained only two more first downs – neither of which came in the second half.
The Eagles ran only 12 offensive plays in the second half, and that includes two punts. Two more were turnovers – a fumble and the third interception of the game.
Del City quarterback Quinlan Ganther entered the game with only two interceptions on the season. He left with five.
What was a 12-point halftime lead for Stillwater quickly turned into a 32-point lead with 3 minutes and 58 seconds left in the game.
The final Stillwater defensive play of the game was an interception. Del City threw it deep, but SHS senior Kobe Holley picked it off to seal up the victory.
“That was nice,” Holley said. “There is one more game I’d like to see him get the last one in. That first Friday in December, I’d like to see him intercept one to end that one. That would be big time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.