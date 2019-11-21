For the fifth time in seven weeks, the Perkins-Tryon High football team will face a top-10 team.
The Demons travel to No. 7 Verdigris for the Class 3A state quarterfinals. The game will begin at 7 p.m.
“There’s a little bit of excitement in town,” P-T coach Bruce Williams said. “There’s really a work-like attitude – ready to play and go do what we do, to be honest with you. I’m a bit afraid to say, but everybody is expecting to win. It’s a really weird vibe. You don’t get that feeling that we haven’t been here before. Even though we’re in a position we haven’t been in for a long time, you don’t get that sense that everybody is surprised. It’s a bit of confidence. It’s a good feeling, though.
“The community support has been amazing. Our last few games have been incredibly well attended. We’re excited to be where we’re at. It’s a fun time to be a P-T Demon right now.”
The Demons (10-1) won three of its four games against top-10 opponents during the second half of the season. The lone loss was to top-ranked and defending champ Heritage Hall, and it was a 28-21 last-second defeat.
After that loss, P-T beat Kingfisher and John Marshall, both of which were ranked in the top 10 when they faced the Demons. Last week, P-T defeated No. 6 Sulphur at home in the first round of the playoffs.
“It’s nothing different than what we’ve done for the last few weeks,” Williams said. “It’s status quo. We’ve been tested and we kind of know what to expect. I kind of know what to expect out of our guys, to be honest with you. It’s a good feeling – a confident feeling.”
Verdigris (9-2) won 3A District 4, only dropping one district contest to Cascia Hall at home in late September. The Cardinals have averaged 45 points per game.
They have a pair of quarterbacks who have thrown for more than 1,000 yards this season. Meanwhile, their leading running back has amassed 725 yards this fall.
“They’re really explosive and really good on offense,” Williams said. “I don’t know the exact number, but they probably average around 40 points a game. They have a good running game and they can throw it. We’ll have our work cut out for us for sure.
“It will be a great test for our defense. They’re huge up front, too, I bet they average 250 to 260 pounds. They have one tackle who’s 280 and their center is 300, so they’re really big up front.”
The Demons have a pair of players who have rushed for more than 1,000 yards in senior tailback Ayron Lawson and junior quarterback Austin Mages. Meanwhiile, Mages has thrown for 1,119 yards, 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
Williams believes his team’s ground attack will be good for Friday’s colder weather, and good for keeping opposing offenses on the sideline.
“When you get first downs, you can sure run some clock,” Williams said. “Last week against Sulphur, we were able to move it three yards at a pop. … One of our statisticians said we had the ball for 41 of the 48 minutes. You’re talking about unreal stats there. It’s just what we do. Our kids take pride in that identity. It’s gotten them to where they’re at and it’s a good formula for winning in the playoffs. We’ve built an offense that’s not affected by the weather conditions, which is a good thing.”
If the Demons beat Verdigris, they will end a 19-year drought. They haven’t advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 2000 – a year they went to the 2A state semifinals.
P-T has lost five second-round games during that 19-year stretch. The most recent was a 41-0 loss at John Marshall in 2016, which was Williams’ third year at the helm.
