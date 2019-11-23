VERDIGRIS – Two missed opportunities on offense cost Class 3A No. 4 Perkins-Tryon on Friday night. Twice the Demons were deep inside Verdigris’ territory, and twice Perkins-Tryon was denied any points.
It all added up to a 42-28 loss for the Demons against seventh-ranked Verdigris at Cardinals Stadium in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
“Getting the ball inside the 20 and not being able to put it in, those were killers,” Perkins-Tryon coach Bruce Williams said. “For what we do offensively, we have to score there on both of those.”
In the third quarter, the Demons (10-2) faced a fourth-and-2 inside Verdigris’ red zone, but quarterback Austin Mages was stopped a yard short of the first down. Then it happened again in the fourth quarter when Mages threw toward the end zone only to be picked off by Verdigris’ Carson Calvert, who took off the other direction for 70 yards.
For Verdigris (10-2), it’s the Cardinals’ first trip to the semifinals in program history. For the Demons, it’ll be an offseason of being so close.
“It’s going to be one of those bittersweet things,” Williams said. “It’s been a great season, but in the end we didn’t win in the second round of the playoffs. We’ll look back on it and be disappointed for what could have been.”
Mages and Ayron Lawson, once again, shouldered the load for Perkins-Tryon all game long. Mages carried the ball 39 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Lawson totaled 93 yards and a touchdown (a six-yarder in the fourth quarter).
But Verdigris’ offense was too much for the Demons.
The Cardinals owned a 21-14 lead at halftime, and they didn’t waste any time in scoring to open the second half. Ty Moore hauled in a 77-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan White, and the Cardinals were up 28-14 in an instant.
It didn’t stop there, either.
White soon found Toby Willis for a 26-yard TD pass, and the Cardinals were up 35-14 early in the fourth quarter.
That was too much for Perkins-Tryon to overcome.
White finished with 384 yards passing while completing 16 of 22 passes, and Willis had seven catches for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Moore had four receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown.
“We’re not a quick-score team,” Williams said. “So we have to be able to score when we have the opportunities. We weren’t able to do that, and their offense made it too much to overcome in the end.”
