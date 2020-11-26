Familiar face in Choctaw awaits Pioneers in state semifinals

If the Stillwater High football team wants to reach its third-straight Class 6A-II state championship game where it could face Bixby for the third-consecutive year, it will have to go through a former district opponent.
Stillwater (9-0) is attempting to make it a three-peat for state championship appearances, and the Pioneers need just one more win to make that happen. That chance will come at 1 p.m. Saturday at Owasso High.
“It’s a great facility,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “It’s awesome there. We’re excited about being in this game again.”
To reach that state title contest at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium in Edmond, the Pioneers will have to go through an opponent that they are quite familiar with during Barnard’s tenure.
Stillwater must go through Choctaw (8-3) to reach the title game for the second-straight year. The Pioneers and Yellowjackets were district opponents for many years, but that changed this year when Choctaw moved to 6A-II District II.
When the new districts were announced about 10 months ago, Barnard said Choctaw made it known it wanted out of Stillwater’s district. Yet, Choctaw and Stillwater will still face each other on the gridiron.
“We’re pretty familiar with them, but the personnel changes and the offenses and defenses evolve a little bit, too,” Barnard said. “They’re probably pretty confident in their understanding of what we’re doing, and probably have a pretty good plan together.”
Stillwater and Choctaw have played seven times in the past six years, and the Pioneers have won the past six games. SHS won last year’s games by a combined 110 points, with the semifinal game being a 62-12 victory.
Barnard said he believes this year’s contest will be much closer, and he knows the Yellowjackets will be looking for revenge from two embarrassing losses.
“Defensively, they’re not giving up many points,” Barnard said. “Not that they gave up a bunch last year, but they’ve had some pretty impressive outings. You look at what they did in the Bixby game. It’s a pretty obvious one that stands out.
“Offensively, they’ve been putting up points for several years now. They’ve got a unique kind of offense. No one else we play throws it around and does as much as they do. But, they are running the ball quite more this season than what they have the last couple of years. That’s probably led to – at least in part – not giving up as many points defensively because they are controlling the ball more.”
Barnard expanded on the Yellowjackets’ running game. He said they have a pair of talented backs who have their own set of skills.
“They’ve got two good backs,” Barnard said. “(La’trell Ray) is their main tailback and he’s really good. He runs really well and has good vision and good speed. (CJ Smith) is a really good back, as well. He’s more of a fullback, too, because he’s a big, physical body, but he’s got tailback skills, too.They’ll get in a two-back set with the quarterback.”
Of course, the Pioneers have their own talented running back in senior Qwontrel Walker. He’s rushed the ball 191 times for 1,735 yards and 29 touchdowns in just eight games played.
Walker has accumulated 7,456 yards in his career. He sits No. 8 in the state’s all-time career rushing list – just 149 yards behind No. 7’s Steve Quinones (Depew) and 206 behind the No. 5 spot held by Sheldon Wilson (Anadarko).
Last week, Walker carried the ball only 10 times, but he racked up 176 yards. Barnard said his star running back wasn’t dinged up or anything, but that he didn’t want to use Walker if it wasn’t needed.
“He’s not banged up. He’s healthy,” Barnard said. “It was just the situation of the game, honestly. If we needed to hand him the ball 30 times, then we would have. But, the way it turned out, he had 10 carries for 170-something and we jumped out to a big lead. At that point, we made the decision to take him out, rest him and don’t take any chances.”
Last year against Choctaw, Walker rushed for 127 yards on 25 carries in the regular season matchup before bursting out to 256 yards on 31 attempts in the state semifinal game. He combined to score 11 touchdowns in the two games.
“Choctaw has made it tough for us to run the ball, they really have,” Barnard said. “Now, Qwontrel has ended up with a bunch of yards and a bunch of touchdowns, but what we had against them is we’ll get two yards, two yards and 60 yards. It’s not that it’s necessarily been easy. They’ve got so many people at the line of scrimmage that when one pops, it goes a long ways. We know we’re going to get hit in the backfield some and they’ll stop us for no gains, but we’ve just got to be patient and stick with it.”
The Pioneers changed their routine this week to adjust for the afternoon game. They practiced Wednesday morning and will practice Thursday and Friday mornings, trying to prepare for waking up early and getting ready for a game that won’t be played at night for the first time all season.
“If I could do it either way, I’d probably take the late game,” Barnard said. “Honestly, we’ll see what it looks like up here Saturday at nine o’clock in the morning. The positive is we’ll be able to go watch the Bixby-Midwest City game. I guess if we lose, I probably won’t go watch it. I probably won’t be in the mood to do that.”
Follow Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for Stillwater High football updates and live updates from Saturday’s game at Owasso.
