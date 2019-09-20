MOORE – Stillwater High’s football team scored so many points in Thursday’s final non-district game of the season, it was like watching a video game.
Only one problem – most Madden players can’t score that fast, unless it’s on the easiest level.
The Pioneers were nearly flawless in their road victory over winless Southmoore. They scored six touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a 66-0 win, improving to 3-0 before next week’s district opener back at the friendly confines of Pioneer Stadium.
“We came out fast and played pretty well,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “We put some points up early. Special teams were really good early, and defense was, too. We ended up with two scores that way. We weren’t really clean with our blocking up front, but defense and special teams made up for it.”
Senior linebacker Sean Preston agreed.
“We all played great today,” Preston said. “Our offense played amazing. Our defnese came out and played amazing. We were expecting a really, hard-fought game today, like always, and coach told us not to underestimate anybody, so we came out 100 percent and it worked pretty well for us.”
Stillwater’s offense ran only 10 plays during its first two drives, but it managed to score 14 points on a pair of touchdown passes from senior Gunnar Gundy.
He found junior wideout Steven Brown for the first one, which was a 20-yard strike. A few plays later – after Preston intercepted Southmoore quarterback Noah Peters on the SaberCats’ first offensive play of the game – Gundy found junior tailback Qwontrel Walker in the flat and Walker ran 24 yards for the score. Walker finished with only 11 carries for 103 yards on the night.
Preston recalled the interception, but was mad he didn’t score on the play.
“I saw a bubble (screen), so I was running up to double, and then I dropped back and saw the ball right in front of my face,” Preston said. “I just put up my hands and fortunately my hands worked. I thought I had the end zone, but the receiver came in, so I had to hit him. I was a little upset, because I wanted the pick six.”
The next time Stillwater’s offense took the field, the score was 28-0. The Pioneers’ defense and special teams accounted for the next two scores.
After a three-and-out by Southmoore, Stillwater senior Jadrian Gibbs blocked the Southmoore punt. Junior Donnell Wagner scooped it and jogged into the end zone amid a handful of Pioneers.
On the ensuing first down after the kickoff, Southmoore’s Jacob Wiebe fumbled inside his own 5 yard line. Stillwater sophomore Gabe Brown came out of the end zone pile with the ball, giving Stillwater a 28-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
“Last year, we had a couple of blocked punts,” Preston said. “Coach (Clarence) Holley harped on it that this week we need to go get blocked punts. We got a couple of them, so I think he’s pretty happy.”
The Pioneers’ offense ran only seven plays on its next two drives, but both resulted in touchdowns. The first was a 12-yard run by Walker, which was aided by a 46-yard reception by senior Anthony Bland, who finished the night with eight catches for 118 yard – all in the first half.
After a second blocked punt, Stillwater drove 29 yards in three plays. Walker scored again on a 14-yard run. The Pioneers led 42-0 after the first quarter.
Before the half was over, Brown caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Gundy, and Bland caught a 12-yard pass in the end zone. It was a 56-0 halftime lead for Stillwater.
Gundy completed his first 10 passes of the night. He finished 15 of 19 for 230 yards in just one half of action.
“Gunnar had a really good night,” Barnard said. “We had a lot of short fields early the way the defense was playing. There weren’t a lot of yards coming with it, but he was pretty efficient. I can only think of one throw he missed.”
Stillwater did score one touchdown in the second half. It came on the first possession, after junior Carter Barnard intercepted Southmoore just two plays into the half and returned it 33 yards to the SabreCats’ 15 yard line.
Senior tailback Chris Jones punched it in five plays later with a three-yard run. Stillwater added a 39-yard field goal by Uriah Kirby later in the half for the final score of the game.
“That was a lot of fun,” Preston said. “I was happy for Carter to finally get one. He’s been playing great and he worked his butt off.”
Thursday night’s game was the third-straight lopsided win for Stillwater to begin the season. Although the starters played only a half and the second half flew by with a running clock, Barnard still sees benefits from the game.
“It helps us,” Barnard said. “We still have to come out and play. We went the whole second half with a bunch of twos in and that’s a chance for our program to grow. Those guys are getting quality reps against a 6A opponent. I’m proud of them.”
The Pioneers will host Deer Creek next week for their first Class 6A-II district game of the season.
“We’ll get to watch this film (Friday) with the guys,” Barnard said. “We’ll put this one behind us, and when we come back Sunday, it will be all Deer Creek.”
