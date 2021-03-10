OKLAHOMA CITY – Too many missed shots and turnovers in the first half created a sizable deficit that was too large for for the Perry High girls’ basketball team to climb out of Wednesday night.
The Lady Maroons made only a pair of field goals and had double-digit turnovers in the first half of the opening round of the Class 3A State Tournament at Jim Norick Arena.
Perry responded after halftime and its offense began to shine, but the deficit was too much to overcome against Lincoln Christian. Perry’s magic season ended with a 45-33 loss to the higher-ranked Bulldogs.
“We just couldn’t get going offensively,” Perry coach Paul Duncan said. “I thought, defensively, we did a pretty good job. Actually, I thought we did a pretty good job the whole game. We gave up some offensive boards, but other than that, I thought we did a pretty good job defensively. We just couldn’t get the lid off the basket in the first half. In the second half, we got going a bit, but when you’re down to a really good team, it makes it difficult.”
Perry’s offense came alive after the break, where it trailed by 16 points. It shot 47 percent (9 of 19) from the field in the second half.
The Lady Maroons (21-6) drained six 3-pointers in the second half as they fought to rally from a large deficit. junior Josey West hit three of those en route to her team-leading 12 points.
For most of the second half, the two teams traded buckets. Lincoln Christian extended its lead at times, but never more than 18 points, but Perry couldn’t ever cut the lead to single digits.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Lincoln Christian’s Ellie Brueggemann came in between a pair of buckets behind the arc by Perry in the middle of the third quarter. However, Perry closed the quarter with the last three points before sophomore Maebry Shields sank a 3-pointer, cutting the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 12 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
Perry’s crowd came alive after Shields’ 3, but Lincoln Christian again answered. This time, it was a 6-1 run in the next three minutes. That stretch sealed the win for the Lady Bulldogs, who advanced to face either Hugo or Jones at 6 p.m. Friday in the 3A semifinals.
“We just stayed with the game plan as far as trying to play through Braylee (Dale), play inside out and knock down some shots,” Duncan said. “I’ve got some kids that can shoot the basketball and they got some shots to fall a bit. We just couldn’t continue to get stops on the other end, and we just missed shots we normally make. (Lincoln Christian) really gave us trouble on the offensive end with their length. We’ll be better when we’re here next year.”
Neither team shot well to begin the game. Lincoln Christian led 5-0 before Perry scored a point, but it made only one more field goal in the first quarter. Perry’s only field goal in the first eight minutes was a West 3-pointer.
Unfortunately for the Lady Maroons, after Wes made 1 of 2 free throws with 2 minutes and 29 seconds left in the first quarter, they didn’t score again until 14 seconds remaining in the half.
During that 10:15 drought, Lincoln Christian took over the game. The Lady Bulldogs built a 19-point lead before the traditional three-point play by Perry to close the half.
Perry made just 2 of 17 shots, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range, in the first half.
Perry will graduate three seniors from this year’s roster, but only two who played Wednesday. This year’s senior class will be one that Duncan will remember for several reasons.
“I have four seniors – three players and a manager – and they gave unbelievable leadership,” Duncan said. “They got a new coach their senior year, and it’s the third coach that they’ve had as a high school player, and they just jumped on everything I said. They believed in me and I believed in them. They went 21-6 and got to play in the Big House. At the end of their year last year, they probably wouldn’t have been thinking about that. I’m just super proud of them. Man, it’s a special group.”
Although it was tough to think about next year after a season-ending loss, Duncan said he is excited about what he will bring back next year, and he hopes his players gained valuable experience in their first state tournament game.
“My kids are looking forward – obviously not right at this second – to next year,” Duncan said. “We’re going to be solid again, and I think we’ve got a chance to maybe be better. It was their first time to play in the state tournament and it was my first time to coach in the state tournament, so next year, they’re going to do better and I’m going to do better.”
