Stillwater High came out of the gates strong and was able to hold off Southmoore, 37-33, in a dual Thursday night at Pioneer Fieldhouse.
Everyone watching didn’t have to wait long to see the Pioneers go to work. In the first match of the night, 106-pounder Cael Hughes executed a smooth single leg takedown on Karsten Holmes. After a short stint on the ground, Hughes let Holmes up only to take him down again. This time right to his back, giving Stillwater a quick 6-0 lead over the Sabercats.
In the next match of the night at 113 pounds, Gabe Fontanez was in a tight three-period war with Southmoore’s Brad Ballard. Both were jockeying for position during the first period of the match, but neither was able to come away with any points.
Ballard chose to take bottom at the beginning of the second. That decision proved costly as Fontanez was able to turn him and earn three near fall points. Shortly after, Ballard got away and moved the score to 3-1.
A tired Fontanez took bottom to start the third. Ballard rode him out the entire period and was awarded a point due to a Fontanez stalling call. It wasn’t enough and Fontanez escaped with his second victory of the year, taking the match 3-2.
At 120 pounds, Henry Warren came out like a ball of fire, taking it to his opponent from the beginning whistle. Warren earned a fast five points over Colby Keller after a takedown and a cradle. Keller got free from the cradle and back to his feet.
Warren swooped in with a vicious double leg, lifting Keller off of the ground. When he returned him to the mat, Warren moved in for a cradle and finished the match off in the first period.
The string of Stillwater victories continued at 126 pounds with Cade Nicholas earning a 12-3 major decision over Landon Valenzuela.
Not to be outdone by any of the Pioneers before him, Carter Young came out and had no trouble with Southmoore’s Jacob Hodges. Much like two nights ago, Young dominated. He pinned Hodges 90 seconds into the match.
Coach Doug Chesbro enjoyed the early points and success from the lower weights.
“I felt comfortable after those first five wins,” Chesbro said. “Like I said the other night, it’s always a plus to have the early lead and not play catch up the whole time. Tonight, we ended up playing defender all night. We knew that they had a free 12 points coming at the end of the night, so tonight's start was important for us.”
The Sabercats were able to gain some momentum at 138 and 145 pounds with a Jake Wright decision victory and a Roarke Simpson pin late in the third period, moving the team scores to 25-9.
SHS senior Tanner Robinson was able to put the Sabercat run on pause at 152 pounds with an impressive display of his top game. An early takedown in the first period gave Robinson the lead. In the second, Southmoore’s Lance Ingram took bottom and Robinson made him regret it by scoring six nearfall points before finding a chicken wing and driving Ingram to his back. Ingram created some space and almost got away before Robinson readjusted into a half nelson and pinned Ingram, finishing the match.
Chesbro was happy with his senior’s performance.
“He's a very technical wrestler and he can outman other wrestlers like he did tonight,” Chesbro said. “Tanner has been wrestling for a long time, and he dominated in every area tonight. He’s always going to give that effort and we rely on his senior leadership.”
The Sabercats stuck back in the next two matches.
At 160, Southmoore earned a pin early in the first period after Brock Vasquez threw Isaac Wilson in a headlock.
Following that up, Neko Macias pushed the pace in the first period and took down Stillwater’s Brett Black. In the second, Black threw Macias with a clean lat drop that was called out by the official. Macias kept up the pressure after the call went his way and earned an escape along with a takedown in the third to give the the 5-1 decision victory, moving the scores to 31-18.
D’Angelo Benford stepped out onto the mat wrestling at 182 pounds knowing what he needed to do. Midway through the second period, he got a power half in on Carsen Denwalt. Benford transitioned to a regular half nelson that ended up trapping Denwalt.
The significance of Benford’s pin was talked about by Chesbro.
“Thanks to the start we had tonight, we knew that in the bigger weights we were going to just have to match what they did since they were going to get those free 12 points at the end,” Chesbro said. “When we got that fall at 182, we knew that it didn’t matter. We were going to win regardless of the next match.”
In that next match at 195 pounds, Southmore’s Aaron Robers got the 5-2 victory. The match was decided after Stillwater’s Eli Wilson attempted a throw that backfired and got sent on his own back, giving Robers three nearfall points.
The Pioneers will be back in action Tuesday as they travel for a dual with Perry.
