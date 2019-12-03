Carter Young earned four takedowns in just the first period of his 132-pound match as Stillwater High suffered defeat at the hands of Sand Springs, 36-31.
Young’s match against Ethan Norton of Sand Springs was the most one-sided of the night. After Young’s fourth takedown in the first period, he was able to lock in a double chicken wing on Norton with extreme efficiency. Time ran out in the first and Young finished it quickly in the second period.
“Carter should dominate most of the matches he wrestles, and should be favored in most of his matches,” Stillwater coach Doug Chesbro said. “He’s a heady wrestler who can do what he wants on the mat.”
The dual began with two major decisions in favor of Stillwater High.
Stillwater’s 106-pound freshman Cael Hughes had control of all three periods over Sand Springs’ Brenden Wisely. Hughes received near fall points in every period en route to a 13-3 major decision to kick off the duel.
“You saw a returning state finalist out there wrestling against a freshman, and I felt we dominated the match,” Chesbro said. “There was no fluke, we beat him in every aspect of the match. I think we are probably odds-on favorites to be one of the top wrestlers at 106 this year with Cael Hughes. He’s a go-getter, he wrestles hard, he’s intense, I just love to watch him wrestle. His motor runs and never slows down.”
Gabe Fontanez, who was the Pioneer 106-pounder last year, showed his experience in a 14-3 victory over Evan Forbes.
“Starting off with kids like that is a great way to ease our way into duals,” Chesbro said.
Sand Springs won its first match after Caden Vaughn stuck Henry Warren late in the second period. Vaughn trailed 4-2 after the first period, but didn’t allow a point in the second and put the Sandites on the board.
The 126-pound match was a battle of two state qualifiers from last year – Stillwater’s Cade Nicholas and Sand Springs’ Seth Jones. Jones notched a takedown in the first and second periods along with a reversal in the third to give him a 6-0 victory and gave Sand Springs its first lead of the night, 9-8.
Following the previously mentioned Young match, the score was 14-9. The Sandites’ 138-pounder Blake Jones was too much for Koby Nguyen to handle. Jones didn’t allow Nguyen to score, and pinned him midway through the third period, moving the team score to 15-14 in favor of Sand Springs.
Jake Egleston of the Pioneers and Preston Medlin of the Sandites battled through the first two periods of their 145-pound bout without either one scoring a single point. Medlin chose bottom at the beginning of the third, and came up with a big reversal that ended up being the only points in the match. This gave Sand Springs a four-point lead.
Late in the 152-pound match with Tanner Robinson of Stillwater leading Ethan White 8-0, White was able to get way to avoid the major decision and keep the lead for Sand Springs, 18-17.
Sand Springs’ state qualifier from last year, Chris Kirby, threw a headlock early in the first period of the 160-pound match and pinned Isaac Wilson, increasing the lead to 24-17.
At 170 pounds, Brett Black came out aggressive and looked for opportunities early and often. Chase White of Sand Springs was able to fight off Black for most of the first, but couldn’t match the intensity. Late in the third with the score 7-1, Black earned a takedown, giving him a major decision victory.
After riding him most of the second period of the 182-pound match, D’Angelo Benford put Thomas Naugle in tight cradle for a pin to take the lead for the Pioneers.
Eli Wilson took care of business at 195 pounds, having control most of the match apart from Brooks Dudley getting in a takedown in the second. After being taken down, Wilson looked to be energized and took Brooks Dudley to the ground three times. Wilson walked away with a 14-3 win and extended the lead for the Pioneers to 31-24.
Stillwater forfeited at both 220 and 285 pounds, which gave the Sandites the win 36-31.
“When we get those guys back from football, we will be a lot better team,” Chesbro said. “We weren’t a bad team tonight, just gave up two forfeits and lost by 5 points.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Thursday in a duel against Southmoore at Pioneer Fieldhouse.
