Tucker Barnard is hoping to leave Friday’s game without another star player – or any starter for that matter – in a walking boot.
With one week until his team battles for the Class 6A-II District 1 championship, the Stillwater High football coach wants to remain as healthy as possible after losing three key players the past two weeks.
Two weeks ago, senior wide receiver Anthony Bland didn’t finish the Pioneers’ rout of Lawton. Bland suffered a foot injury, and his timeline for a return is unknown right now.
Last Friday, junior Qwontrel Walker exited the game at Putnam City West late in the first quarter with an ankle injury. He later returned to the sideline with a walking boot. His return to the field is also unknown.
Stillwater will also be without junior wide receiver Steven Brown, who leads the team in receiving yardage and touchdowns. He suffered a shoulder injury last week and will not play Friday.
“Staying healthy, at this point, is already out the door,” Barnard joked. “We’ve got to go out and play, and play well. We’ve got an opportunity now to see what we can do without some guys. I’m interested to see. I really am. I’m interested to see if we can be explosive without all of those guys that tend to be the ones making all of the big plays.”
Barnard said his team wants to improve to 9-0 this week and set a district title game against Del City next week, but he also wants to keep players healthy.
“It is hard to find a balance, because we want to play and we want to play well and play to our standard,” Barnard said. “It’s just hard. I wish I knew the perfect combination or the perfect time to take a guy out. I don’t know, it’s hard.”
The dynamic trio has contributed more than 2,900 yards of offense this fall. They were key to last year’s state runner-up squad, and will be important to the Pioneers’ chance to reach the title game once again.
In their absence, other Pioneers have been forced to step up. Senior Jack Smithton, who was the No. 2 receiver last year before the emergence of Brown this fall. Now, junior Donnell Wagner, who has three catches this season, will fill in for Brown, along with junior A.J. Frost and sophomore Ty Smithton.
They’ll still have senior Gunnar Gundy throwing to them. Gundy has thrown for 2,097 yards and 28 touchdowns, while completing 75 percent of his passes.
“I haven’t seen him act any different,” Barnard said of Gundy. “He’s really good. We’ll see if those guys can get open and make some plays. We know what Jack can do. We’ll get a chance to see Donnell and A.J. and possibly Ty. We’ll see what they can do.”
On the ground, senior tailback Chris Jones, who’s backed up Walker for almost three seasons, carried the majority of the workload last week. Jones had a season-high carries (12) and yards (93).
Sophomore Mason Butler, who has the second-most carries on the team, will also be called upon more during upcoming games. Butler and Jones have similar stats on the season, and they’ve combined for more than 500 rushing yards through eight games.
“He’s played in big games and carried the ball in important moments,” Barnard said of Jones. “It’s not going to be too big for him.”
Jones and Butler ran for a combined 130 yards during the second quarter and a quick second half, which was sped up with a running clock, last week at winless PC West. They will get their chance to shine this week on the road at Putnam City, which has only one win and it came against PC West earlier this year.
Stillwater (8-0 overall, 5-0 district) will travel to face the PC Pirates (1-7, 1-4), who have allowed 31 or more points in seven of their eight games. Last week, Deer Creek rushed for 378 yards against the Pirates.
“With those guys gone, I still don’t feel like the cupboard is completely empty,” Barnard said. “I feel like those other guys are still good players.”
Offensively, the Pirates have scored more than seven points once, and that was a 14-10 win over PC West. They’ve scored a combined 13 points in the past four games, in addition to being shut out in four contests this year.
With the Pirates’ offensive struggles, and the Pioneers’ aggressive defense, Barnard believes his defense can help get a win when the offense is missing two stars. Last week, the Pioneers’ defense scored one touchdown and forced two safeties.
“We feel like we can lean on those guys,” Barnard said. “We feel like we can use tempo to our advantage offensively to speed it up at times or really slow down and shorten the game. We feel like there are a lot of tools or ways we can still get it done.
“We know basically what (the Pirates) are doing. We haven’t spent a lot of time on particular players. … To be honest, we’re focusing more on us.”
