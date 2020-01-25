GLENCOE – Since losing its season opener to rival Glencoe, the Frontier High girls’ basketball team has matured and improved.
Second-year coach Brett Tahah saw her young squad take another step Saturday night in the championship game of the Glencoe Tournament. Her Frontier team knocked off the tournament host, defeating the Lady Panthers for the second-straight time.
Frontier won the heated, physical contest, 46-33, winning its third-straight Glencoe Tournament championship.
“I knew it was going to be a heated environment and heated, fun, back and forth game,” Tahah said. “I’m proud of how my girls came out and played at the beginning tonight.”
Frontier graduated its entire starting five from last year’s squad that ended its season at the state tournament. Tahah returned some talent this year, but the majority of it was underclassmen.
Tahah’s Lady Mustangs dropped their first two games of the season, including a nine-point loss at Glencoe – a squad that Frontier has battled over and over throughout the past few years. A month later, the Lady Mustangs beat Glencoe by six on their home floor, winning six of seven games since dropping the first two games of the season.
Frontier (15-4) lost its next game against Alva – ranked No. 7 in Class 3A – but has won nine-straight games since the defeat. Those nine games include the Mike Kerr Classic championship in Morrison and the Glencoe Tournament.
“I knew in the beginning we’d probably take some bumps with how young we were and how much experience we lacked off of last year’s team,” Tahah said. “We’re getting better every single game and playing really well right now.”
On Saturday, Frontier kept its ninth-straight opponent to 40 points or fewer. It didn’t allow Glencoe to score more than 10 points in any quarter.
It’s that defense that’s made Tahah proud during this recent stretch of victories.
“We took care of the ball a little bit better and handled their press a bit better,” Tahah said. “I feel like our defense has improved tremendously since that first time we played them. We held them under 40 points this time and I think we gave up 60 the first game.”
Tahah added that Anias Bible’s defense sparked the victory. Bible guarded Glencoe’s Kayla Frank and held her to 12 points one night after she scored 29 points against Hominy.
“Anias did a tremendous job on their No. 33,” Tahah said. “She’s my kid that always draws the other team’s best player night in and night out. She does a tremendous job. Her defensive energy and effort was a huge part of our game.”
Glencoe grabbed an early lead, but five-straight points from Frontier’s Alena Sly gave the Lady Mustangs a small lead it never relinquished during the final 27 minutes of the game.
Frontier maintained a lead, but Glencoe hung tough through the game. Each team traded 3-pointers at the end of the first two quarters, but Frontier took a five-point lead into halftime.
The Lady Panthers cut the lead to two points early in the third quarter, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Jill Clark. However, Frontier answered with a 9-4 run to close the quarter, taking a seven-point advantage into the final quarter.
“Frontier is playing well, I said that last night,” Glencoe coach Chad Tsotigh said. “Late in the game, we didn’t make very good decisions, didn’t take care of the ball well and struggled to score. You’re not going to win if that happens.
“It’s one of those deals you have to be aware on both ends. If you lose a shooter, then you get beat. They knocked down shots and did what they’re supposed to do. That’s where the credit needs to go.”
Frontier built its lead to 15 points in the fourth quarter before Tahah subbed out her starters and allowed some bench players to see some minutes on the court. The game ended with both team exchanging free throws in the final two minutes.
“I felt like we may have let down there in the fourth quarter, thinking it was over,” Tahah said. “I called a timeout early in the quarter and reminded them to stay focused, because this is a really good team.”
Frontier’s Olivia Littlecook led all players with 18 points. She sank five 3-pointers. Sly added 10 points to the win.
“I have to give a shoutout to my point guard Olivia Littlecook,” Tahah said. “She played a heck of a game. With how she’s grown up throughout the year, she’s turning into a heck of a player for us, and a very good leader, too.
“I started two freshmen tonight and I actually have our leading scorer who is out right now and she’s another freshman. We’re missing our leading scorer, so I’m proud of how these girls stepped up tonight.”
Glencoe (15-7) won eight games in a row to begin the season, but has split its past 14 games. The Lady Panthers have three games left in the regular season – two against rivals Pawnee and Morrison – before they host the district and regional round of the Class A playoffs.
“Hopefully, we get it together before that first playoff game,” Tsotigh said. “We need to improve ball handling, passing and being tough with the basketball. Our girls also need to start starring in their role, whatever their role is that game, and be the best you can be.”
Frontier has six games left on its slate before playoffs. Tahah hopes her young team continues improving and building upon what it’s done during the past two months.
