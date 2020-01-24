GLENCOE – Beating a team twice in a given season can be difficult, let alone a third or even fourth time.
The Frontier High and Morrison girls’ basketball teams have seen each other twice – just this week. Friday’s contest in the championship bracket of the Glencoe Tournament marked the fourth and final time the two squads face off against each other.
Unfortunately for Morrison, the game result was the same as the previous three contests. Frontier won 40-23 just four days after beating the Lady Wildcats 38-18.
The two teams also battled for the Mike Kerr Classic championship in Morrison earlier this month. The first meeting happened at the Frontier Shootout in December.
“It gets really tough, because everybody knows what each other is doing,” Morrison coach Hillary Patterson said. “Even the kids at times start to get a little chippy with each other. But, it is tough going back and seeing the same thing over and over. I didn’t see anything different, but it’s still hard.”
The No. 18-ranked team in Class A Lady Mustangs have won all four contests, but Friday’s contest was still a challenge. Frontier coach Brett Tahah was proud of her team’s effort in the win.
“I’m just really proud of my girls,” Tahah said. “I told them after the game it’s tough to beat someone twice, but to come out and beat someone four times in one year makes me proud of our effort and energy, especially on the defensive end.”
It was a pair of 3-pointers by Frontier’s Olivia Littlecook that sparked the Lady Mustangs’ offense. It took them more than three minutes to score, but Littlecook’s long-range shots on back-to-back possessions that quickly gave Frontier a lead it never relinquished.
Morrison scored the first bucket of the second quarter on a shot from Kaylyn Raper. It cut the lead to three points. Frontier answered with a 12-0 run before Morrison’s Maddy Wehrenberg scored the final basket of the half.
The third quarter is where the Lady Mustangs separated themselves from Morrison. It began and ended with a 3-pointer from Taylor Grant – the second of which came at the buzzer on a step-back shot behind the arc.
In between her long-range shots, Frontier held Morrison to one field goal – a jump shot by Jasmine Warriner. It was the team’s defense that made Tahah the most proud Friday night.
“Our focus all year has been on defense,” Tahah said. “One of our goals is to hold people under 40 points. They didn’t realize this, but I told them after the game that since Christmas, there has been only one team score over 40 points on us. I just can’t praise them for how much they’ve worked on it and how they’re communicating on the defensive end.”
Patterson’s said Frontier’s defense gave her team problems, but her squad struggled to make open shots when it had good looks at the bucket.
“They’re man-to-man defense is really good,” Patterson said. “We just struggled, like hitting baskets. We’ve got to go convert. When we’ve got a shot, we’ve got to finish. If we do those little things, the ball games feels a bit differently. If you don’t make shots, it makes their defense feel even more tremendous.”
Sly led all players with 13 points. Littlecook and Grant added eight and seven points, respectively, while Jayla Pappan scored six.
“I’m really proud of these girls and how well they shared the ball tonight,” Tahah said. “My senior Alena Sly really stepped up in the middle. She had a really good night and we needed her to step up and play like that tonight.”
Morrison was led in scoring by Kallie Rupp, who put up seven points. Raper and Warriner added six and four points, respectively.
Frontier will play Glencoe for the tournament championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. Morrison will face Hominy at 4:20 p.m. in the third-place game.
