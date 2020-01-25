GLENCOE – Behind Kayla Frank’s big night, the Glencoe High girls’ basketball team advanced to the championship game of its own tournament.
The Lady Panthers dropped Hominy, 47-37, advancing to Saturday’s Glencoe Tournament title game.
“It was a great win,” Glencoe coach Chad Tsotigh said. “Hominy is really physical and manned us up. It was back and forth and the refs let us go on both ends of it. I told our girls we had to steal one from our boys and understand that the toughest team would win. I thought that for the most part we were tough, we didn’t flop around or cry about little fouls and made big plays when we needed to.”
Frank led all players with 29 points – outscoring either half for Hominy. Her offensive contributions helped Glencoe jump out to a halftime lead.
The Lady Panthers sank a few 3-pointers in the second quarter, taking a 22-14 lead into the break.
“Twenty-nine points is 29 points,” Tsotigh said. “You love that, and I think we had girls that helped her get there. We had some other girls that stepped up and scored in some spots that we’ve been emphasizing. … Great performance by her and all of our girls.”
Emily Cavett nearly scored in double figures with eight points for Glencoe. Jill Clark added five.
Glencoe (15-6) will now face Frontier in the title game. The two teams have split their season contests.
“It will be similar but different to this game, because they play good fundamental man defense,” Tsotigh said. “Probably since Christmas break, they’ve probably given up 25 or 30 points a game.”
Glencoe boys also beat Hominy, advance to title game
Much like their female counterparts, the Glencoe boys disposed of Hominy on Friday night, and advanced to their championship game.
Glencoe used a strong second quarter to beat the Bucks, 69-47.
“Great team effort,” Glencoe coach Jeff Weedn said. “Guys really got after it and played with a lot of energy. I’m very proud of those guys.”
The Panthers (10-11) are the defending champions of the Glencoe Tournament. They will be facing Frontier at 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Frontier won the 2017 and 2018 titles.
“Those guys have already beaten us three times, so I think we’re due,” Weedn said. “We’ll just have to wait and see. We look forward to competing with those guys. Maybe the coach can figure it out this time.”
Glencoe held a narrow lead after the first quarter Friday, but its defensive pressure created easy opportunities on the offensive end. The Panthers outscored Hominy 21-8 in the second quarter, taking a 36-19 lead into the break.
The Panthers continued to pour it on in the third quarter. Their offense kept clicking, while the defense held the Bucks to just six points.
Hominy made a small run in the fourth quarter, but never cut the lead to under 15 points.
“We hit shots,” Weedn said. “When you hit shots, things feel good. At all levels of basketball, when you hit shots, your defensive energy comes up and guys feed off that. We got some momentum and things went our way.”
Jaken Weedn led Glencoe with 19 points. Bryce Coe and Jake Remington added 13 and 10 points, respectively. Enzi Stugard and Tre’ Speer each scored eight points in the win.
Mustangs reach first title game of season
It seems odd with the team’s success in recent years, but the Frontier boys’ basketball team hasn’t played in a tournament championship game this season.
That will change Saturday night at the Glencoe Tournament. The Mustangs will face tournament host Glencoe – a team they’ve split with this year.
“We don’t care who we play,” Frontier coach Bob Weckstein said. “We’re just excited to be playing.”
Frontier advanced to the title game by defeating Riverfield, 57-35, on Friday night. Frontier dominated the second and third quarters to earn the win.
“I’m pleased with my guys,” Weckstein said. “I felt like we’re improving. We moved the ball well tonight, and that’s been a point of emphasis for us. I’m pleased. Any time we’re in the finals of a tournament, we’re happy.”
The Mustangs were led by Brandon Warrior’s 17 points. EJ Childs and Chandler Sanders added 15 and 14 points, respectively.
“I think my point guard (Childs) did a great job pushing the ball and actually getting up court so he could get outlets and passes,” Weckstein said. “He found people and that flattened the defense. Then we started moving the ball and finding our shooters. EJ did a really great job at the point tonight, and not just shooting. He’s always a good shooter, but he did a good job of pushing the ball.”
Wildcats rebound with easy win
Less than 24 hours after losing a close game to Hominy, the Morrison boys’ basketball team bounced back with a dominating win over Yale on Friday night at the Glencoe Tournament.
Morrison won 62-30, thanks in large part to Jalen Powell’s 25 points. Powell sank seven 3-pointers in the win. Gabe Battles added 14 points to the win.
Morrison (7-8) will face Drumright at 3 p.m. Saturday in the fifth-place game.
