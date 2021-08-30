The softball soared over the diamond, sailed past the scoreboard and disappeared behind the blue fence, falling somewhere below the trees in Couch Park.
Lyric Perry wasn’t sure if it was her farthest home run, but it had to rank high on the list. Regardless of the distance, her three-run homer gave the Stillwater High softball team the early boost of energy it needed against Sand Springs.
“For me, listening to my team cheer me on really got me pumped up,” said Perry, a senior second baseman. “I just always want to do the best for them.”
The Lady Pioneers’ bats stayed active for the rest of the game as they defeated the Sandites 6-2 on Monday evening at home. Stillwater outhit Sand Springs 11-4, an indicator to coach Karie Linsenmeyer that her team is heading in the right direction.
“We can get a little better, but it’s definitely moving a lot closer,” Linsenmeyer said. “The hitting’s getting much better.”
With the victory, the Class 6A Lady Pioneers improved to 10-6 overall and 4-1 in district play. The Sandites fell to 5-4 and recorded their first district loss, snapping a three-game win streak.
As Perry elevated Stillwater’s offense, fellow senior Makenzi Swick showcased her pitching arsenal. Swick threw five strikeouts, walked only one batter and gave up one earned run.
Although Swick’s changeup is her signature pitch, she has recently focused on branching out, and Monday night gave her an opportunity to test her versatility. Linsenmeyer complimented Swick’s sixth-inning drop ball, and she can also mix things up with a curveball.
“She had some nasty pitches,” Linsenmeyer said. “…She’s just getting better, so that’s exciting. Her changeup’s her best pitch. That’s what we work everything around because it’s so good, but we cannot forget how well she moves some of her other pitches as well.”
The Sandites quickly got on the board with left fielder Lauren Hammock’s RBI single in the first inning, but their advantage didn’t last long. Perry responded with her home run, sending Cash Herber and Sidney McLaughlin across the plate to give Stillwater a 3-1 lead.
Linsenmeyer described the homer as a major momentum shifter for the Lady Pioneers.
“That ball, I’ve never hit a ball that far in my life,” Linsenmeyer said. “It was gone. That’s what you call a home run. That’s the definition of a home run.”
From that point, the Sandites never led again. Sand Springs threatened to come back in the third inning as Stillwater struggled with fielding errors, allowing Jolee McNally to score, but Swick fanned two batters to record the final outs and keep the Sandites at bay.
“I was pretty comfortable,” Swick said. “Our bats have been getting better, so I felt good about my team being behind me the whole time.”
With back-to-back RBI doubles from Herber and McLaughlin, the Lady Pioneers extended their lead to 5-2 in the fourth inning. McLaughlin kick-started the offense again in the sixth when she chopped a double to left field, eventually scoring on Swick’s sacrifice bunt.
Although the Lady Pioneers kept their offense rolling, they could have capitalized on more opportunities to score. Stillwater stranded 10 runners on base and left the bases loaded in the fourth inning. The Lady Pioneers are still working toward their ultimate goal of putting everything together, but they’ve made progress since starting the season with the ups and downs of the Cushing Tournament.
In the dugout, the cohesion has grown stronger. Swick said the Lady Pioneers have become more vocally supportive of one another, something that’s evident during big moments such as Perry’s first-inning at-bat.
“That’s definitely helped a lot with our confidence in hitting and fielding and everything,” Swick said. “It’s helped it come together a little bit better.”
