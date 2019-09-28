Gunnar Gundy was nearly perfect in Stillwater High’s homecoming victory over Deer Creek.
Technically, the SHS senior quarterback was perfect in the first half.
His lone incompletion in the Pioneers’ 48-10 victory came on his only throw in the second half. He thought senior wideout Anthony Bland was running an out route, but Bland ran a fade route.
Despite finishing 18 of 19 for 335 yards and five touchdowns, that one incompletion still irked Gundy after the dominating win.
“It was a bummer,” Gundy said. “I was thinking about it on that drive. Me and Anthony miscommunicated on the fade. I thought it was an out route, but it was actually a fade. It kind of hurt, even though it was just one, but I still had a pretty good game.”
SHS coach Tucker Barnard’s face lit up with a big smile when talking about Gundy’s nearly flawless performance.
“We executed really well,” Barnard said. “I didn’t know it and it kind of blew my mind when I heard Gunnar’s stat line in the first half. That’s a pretty good indication of what happened in the first half. There were a lot of great catches and protection was good. We were clicking on the right cylinders.”
Gundy torched the Antlers for 18-straight completions to begin the game. His first throw of the game was a quick dart to junior Steven Brown, who turned a slant route into a 93-yard touchdown.
Brown beat his defender to the inside, caught the pass and was off to the races, leaving Deer Creek defenders staring at the back of his jersey.
It was the second offensive play of the game for Stillwater, and it set the tone.
“The safety dropped down pretty hard, so Steven had a nice route,” Gundy said. “He caught it and used his speed. That was fun to watch.”
Barnard said Deer Creek played that way the whole first half, which opened up the passing game for Gundy and his receivers.
“Not to be too simplistic, but we say if you’re going to come down, we’re going to try and go over the top of you,” Barnard said. “Steven and Anthony both showed their ability to do that tonight.”
Stillwater (4-0 overall, 1-0 district) took its second drive of the game and marched 67 yards in four plays, running just 59 seconds off the clock. Brown, who ended the night with seven receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns, capped the drive with a 28-yard score.
The Pioneers scored touchdowns on their next five drives. Two of those were passes from Gundy to Bland, who led Stillwater with eight catches for 89 yards.
Stillwater’s starting offense failed to score only once. The Pioneers marched the ball down the field to begin the second half. Junior tailback Qwontrel Walker, who rushed the ball 18 times for 165 yards, ran the ball seven-straight times to start the half.
Although his carries were limited for the second straight week, Walker had a blast watching his team rack up points.
“It was really fun watching my teammates do really good,” Walker said. “I like seeing my friends doing their thing. I’m not a personal player. I just want to win state, so I want to see my whole team do good.”
However, he was stopped twice at the line of scrimmage – DC’s 9-yard line – so the Pioneers went to the air on third down. That’s when Gundy and Bland miscommunicated. A missed field goal attempt ended the drive and the night for the offensive starters.
Gundy did add a rushing touchdown in the first half. He scrambled for a 1-yard run, but flipped into the end zone for his first rushing score of the season.
“That was fun. That is rare,” Gundy said. “That was pretty cool to happen. I got tripped up from behind and just flipped. I don’t do it often, but that was something.”
While the Stillwater offense was lighting up the scoreboard once again, its defense was keeping Deer Creek out of the end zone and capitalizing on opposing miscues. The Pioneers recovered three Deer Creek fumbles in the first half and deflected a punt.
Those turnovers gave the offense short fields, which made scoring even easier. The Pioneers held Deer Creek to only 91 passing yards on 24 attempts by quarterback Gavin Houska.
“That’s how our defense is,” Barnard said. “There are going to be yards that get gained, but we play for the negative play defensively. I think when we grade for zero (yards) or less plays in the first half, I think we’re in good shape.”
Stillwater will take its unblemished record to Midwest City next week for a contest with the Bombers (1-3, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’ll come in Sunday and put this game to bed,” Barnard said. “We’ll get a little bit of a start on Midwest City. Monday will be a day off for varsity and we’ll get back to full speed on Tuesday.”
