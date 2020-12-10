Hardcourt time at SHS

Not that this year has been easy on anyone, but Kendra Kilpatrick has battled her own share of problems, not the least of which has been the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet through everything, which includes a continued fight against breast cancer, Kilpatrick has maintained one constant. Her Stillwater High girls’ basketball team has given her hope and joy during some tough times.
Her squad didn’t graduate a single player from last year’s team that finished 8-15, but despite its record, gave some ranked teams tough battles. Those Lady Pioneers are back this year, a year older and ready to compete for the program’s first winning record in many years.
“With losing no players, I feel like we were able to progress so much further in the preseason than we have in years past,” Kilpatrick said. “The things we have in compared to the things we had in last year at this point are so much more ahead. I think we are just more ready to play than we have been in the past.
“It’s been strides of improvement. I feel like our shooting has improved, along with our aggressiveness and our confidence have really improved. Last year, if we have this talk, I’m telling you there were really two girls who played significant minutes and others that were role players. I can honestly tell you that everybody who is going to step foot on that floor had significant minutes last year. It’s night and day, and hopefully it will look like that.”
The key returners include junior guards Jayden Mason and Chrissen Harland, along with senior forward Claudia Vanzant. Those three players led the Lady Pioneers in scoring last year.
Add in role players such as seniors Sabrina Sanchez, Avery Snethen, Isabel Lynch, Sydney Gough, Halle Longan and Makayla Medrano, and the Lady Pioneers have a deep, experienced squad.
“There is a good group coming in right behind the starting rotation,” Kilpatrick said. “We feel like we can go eight or nine deep and not have much of a drop.”
Stillwater has dealt with the same problem as many teams across the state, and that is the lack of a preseason. SHS has been practicing for months, but hasn’t been allowed to scrimmage much because of COVID concerns and trying to keep players healthy.
The longer preseason without any competition against other squads has been difficult, so Kilpatrick and her staff have had to adjust workouts. Kilpatrick said it’s just been another challenge in what’s already been a difficult year for everyone.
“We found some ways to get the girls motivated and the last week has been really good,” Kilpatrick said. “It’s hard, because they’ve been in here since August. We’ve been fortunate enough to be in here since August, but all but one of our scrimmages got canceled. We were able to have our first scrimmage on Nov. 5 and then we’ve gone a month without one.
“It’s been frustrating because we were told at one point that as the season gets closer, even if we’re in the red, we’ll probably let you scrimmage. Then it comes time, and no, they cancel that. It’s been a very up and down rough situation, but the girls have been here since August and practicing against each other for months gets a little tiring. So, sometimes we have to motivate them to get that fuel going.”
Stillwater was able to officially open the season Tuesday at No. 3 Edmond North. The Lady Pioneers lost 59-36 as Edmond North pulled away in the second half.
The Lady Pioneers will play this weekend at the Cleveland Tournament. Their first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday against Cleveland, and they’ll face either Elk City or Chisholm in the second round Friday.
SHS will travel to Edmond Santa Fe on Tuesday before its home opener and final game before winter break Dec. 18 when Yukon comes to town.
Kilpatrick might miss that first home game. While she’s sad she might not get to coach that game, on a personal note, she hopes to miss the home opener.
“I would say about 98 percent of the time I’ve been here,” Kilpatrick said. “Early on in the season, I was missing more because I was having chemo every Tuesday. I had my surgery on a Thursday, so I missed that day and the next day, but I was back at practice that next Monday. There will be another surgery down the road and it’s scheduled for Dec. 17 or Dec. 18. If the chemo I’m on is working, it will happen on one of those two dates.
“The 18th is our first home game, but it is what it is – Merry Christmas. We’re hoping and praying I’ll be able to have surgery then, because if I don’t, it means the chemo is not working. So, I want to miss the first home game because I want to be having surgery, because if not, it’s not good.”
While she awaits that news, Kilpatrick said she’s happy to be playing games and coaching her players, because they’ve helped make this rough year a little brighter.
“The girls are great, my staff is great and the administration is great,” Kilpatrick said. “They understand. When I’m gone, they don’t miss a beat. They text me after practice and tell me how it went. … It’s good. I have tons of support.”
