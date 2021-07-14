Several high school fall sports teams can officially begin practice Thursday, but some squads won’t be at full strength for the first few days.
Thursday is the first day cross country, fast-pitch softball, volleyball and fall baseball teams can begin practice, according to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. Football teams won’t begin until Aug. 9.
For now, it will be the other sports, and those teams are excited about beginning the season Thursday.
“We’re very excited,” Stillwater High cross country coach Heather Mastin said. “Our first meet is actually about a month out, so for us to be able to actually have the kids in our presence to do training will be a grade option for us. We have a lot of new kids coming out for cross country this year, so it’s exciting to see some younger runners that are definitely showing lots of potential. It will be exciting to have everybody in one place consistently to practice.”
The SHS cross country teams won’t actually begin mandatory practice until Monday, but they will continue having optional workouts this week. That’s what they’ve done for the past several weeks, as they put in the mileage to build a training base before beginning full practices.
“We’ve actually had a summer camp, so we’ve been doing a kind of cross country camp scenario since June,” Mastin said. “It’s been voluntary, but the kids can come and do workouts. We’ve had the opportunity to put in some mileage without practice per se, where they’re actually training and mileage in. That’s been a volunteer basis, and I’ve had a really good turnout for that this year. We’ve had probably 40 kids pretty consistently since the second week in June.
“We will basically be assessing where they are and what they have been doing. It will definitely be an opportunity to see where they at, and from there we can baseline a practice schedule and our intensity level and be able to divide it up amongst our runners.”
Area softball teams will also start practice this week. Reigning Class A state champion Ripley will be kicking off its season this week.
The Lady Warriors lost several seniors from the 2020 state title squad, but they are ready to get the 2021 season underway.
“We’re definitely really excited to get that going and get back on the field,” Ripley coach Kaleb Hoffman said. “We’ll be able to see the hardwork our kids have put in over the summer and begin to see that pay off. We’ll start getting back in the groove and hopefully ready to start getting prepared to have another great season.”
Hoffman’s squad won the school’s second ever state title, with the first being the boys’ basketball team in 2002. The Lady Warriors have been a staple at the state tournament the past several years, but it came together last year in Oklahoma City.
He knows the target might be on his team’s back, as it was on Morrison’s back last year following its 2019 state championship. Yet, Hoffman isn’t worried about outside perception. He wants his players to focus on their team, and only their team.
“Honestly, we’re just trying to stick to the game plan,” Hoffman said. “It’s like we’ve talked about before over the years, we have a mindset of it’s about us and we have to do our things well in order to have a chance to be successful. We can’t worry about what other people are doing and what other people think, we just have to be great teammates, treat each other well and continue to have a good culture. At the end of the day, I think we’ll have a chance to be pretty good.”
Ripley will have the same problem as many schools across the state. When it begins practice this week, some of its best players might not be there. They will be playing with their travel ball teams as the summer season wraps up.
Hoffman said his players do a great job of trying to attend every school practice they can, even if they’re still playing travel ball.
“They’ll be in and out a little bit,” Hoffman said. “But, at least they have a softball in their hand and continuing to improve and get better. For the girls who aren’t playing, that’s OK, too. We’ll get them ready to get going, too.”
Morrison coach JT Freeman will be dealing with the same problems. He has quite a few player still completing their summer travel ball seasons.
“They’ve been playing at a very high level across the country,” Freeman said. “They will be in mid-season form a bit. The main thing is getting the team back together and bond spending some time back on the field. We’ll need to review what we do defensively and what our offensive strategy is, so no need to reinvent the wheel. We’ll just practice softball and get ready for the season.”
The Lady Wildcats won’t begin until Friday. Many of them are coming off a slow-pitch state title this spring. They do return eight starters from last fall’s team that advanced to the state tournament.
Morrison will be facing a challenge this fall, though. It will be moving up a class in competition – just two years after winning the school’s first state title in any girls’ sport.
“Obviously, it will be a new challenge and we’re bumping up to 2A, so we’ll have to navigate that district play for the first time ever,” Freeman said.
“We’re looking forward to it. There are a lot of good teams in 2A like Dale, Latta and Silo. There are certainly a lot of good teams in Class A, but it will be a new challenge in 2A.”
