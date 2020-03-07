It’s been nearly a week since the Stillwater High baseball team opened the season with a dominating shutout over Broken Arrow.
For SHS coach Jimmy Harris and his team, that victory may seem like it was a month ago after they dropped their third-straight contest since that win.
The Pioneers lost Saturday at CouchPark to the home-schooled Oklahoma City Broncos team in what was a back-and-forth game. One big inning propelled the Broncos to an 8-7 win over the Pioneers.
“It was a tough game,” Harris said. “Things didn’t go well. We got up on them 3-1 and we coasted along a little bit, and then we had an opportunity to get off the field and we didn’t. We have to get better. We just have to get better and that’s the main thing right now. We’re at a rough place we’re 1-3.
“We know we’re a good team, but right now we probably don’t feel like a good team. We just have to get better, we have to coach them up, we have to stay as positive as we can and the boys have to figure out some things.”
Stillwater lost its home opener, 8-3, Tuesday, splitting its first two district games. On Friday, SHS fell 3-1 at Sapulpa.
The Pioneers returned home Saturday and led through four innings before the Broncos scored six runs on two outs.
After the Broncos loaded the bases with two outs, Harris put Henry Hutchens on the mound to replace Jackson Burns, who began the third inning after Drew Blake started and allowed one run in two innings. Hutchens hit the first two batters he faced, putting the Broncos up by one run.
The next batter drilled a three-run double over the Stillwater center fielder’s head. After another RBI single, the Broncos’ dugout was rocking as they led 8-3 after a half inning where they scored six runs on four hits.
“Two times, he got his guy with two strikes and he tried to put a little bit more on it,” Harris said. “When he put a little bit more on it, the ball ran on him a bit and he lost control. … Henry is a competitor and he’s going to do his best. He’s a team guy. No one probably feels as bad as he does right now. He had a chance to get us off the field with minimal damage and it didn’t work out like he wanted to. I feel for him, but we haven’t lost trust in him. We need him to be good for us.”
Stillwater answered back by posting a crooked number of its own in the bottom half of the inning. Jackson Young led off with a single before the Broncos changed pitchers.
Two batters later, Louie Coca earned a one-out walk before a Stillwater strike out. With two outs down, Reed Kissman was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Braedyn Sommer followed with a walk to score Young. Jackson Holliday came to the plate next and delivered a line drive, two-run single to center field.
Sommer later scored on a double steal by the Pioneers.
The Pioneers left Holliday on second base, but they trimmed the lead to one run with two innings remaining.
“We can be very explosive at times,” Harris said. “We just have to be more detailed. We have guys that can really hit. We have to get out of our way right now. We are kind of in our own way a little bit. That tends to happen when you lose games that on paper you’re supposed to win.”
In the sixth inning, Tate Rupp led off with a single. After an SHS strike out, Jaden Riley struck out and the Broncos threw out Rupp trying to steal second base.
The Pioneers were struck out in the seventh inning. Aiden Luckett earned a walk, but the game ended with a pair of strikeouts – the second of which left the Pioneers looking at the ball.
Stillwater will be back at home Monday to face winless Putnam City. The Class 6A District 4 contest will begin at 6 p.m. at Couch Park.
“Putnam City doesn’t care how we feel right now,” Harris said. “They’re going to come over and they’re going to try and get one on us. We’ve got to do our job.”
