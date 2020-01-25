GLENCOE – It was a tale of two halves for the Morrison High boys’ basketball team Thursday night in the first round of the Glencoe Tournament.
In the first half, Morrison was scoring in the paint with Doug Harshbarger before its outside shooting game began to separate the score. The Wildcats had a decent lead at half over a team it beat by only two points two weeks prior.
Once the Wildcats came out of the locker room, the momentum shifted. Hominy cut into the lead in the third quarter and eventually took it in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats struggled to score. The same shots that fell in the first half weren’t dropping for tournament’s top-seeded squad.
In the end, Hominy made a few buckets and free throws late to seal the upset victory. Hominy beat Morrison, 52-48, sending the Wildcats to the consolation bracket.
“In the first half, we came out strong,” Morrison coach Chandler Salinas said. “It was a good, close game by both sides. We got kind of complacent. We were too satisfied and didn’t play with a sense of urgency. Some costly mistakes – missed some easy layups, have to block out and make some free throws – hurt us, too.”
The Wildcats (6-8) and Hominy played in the first round of the Mike Kerr Classic in Morrison just two weeks ago. The Wildcats escaped with a two-point win en route to finishing runner-up to Pawnee two nights later.
After Thursday’s loss, Salinas addressed playing a team again so soon and the challenges it presents.
“Playing a team twice in a week or two is always hard,” Salinas said. “You know what to expect. They know what to expect. You have to be ready to change it up.”
While his team and Hominy were quite familiar with each other, Salinas said his team failed to execute in the second half Thursday.
Morrison closed the first half on a 6-0 run in the final two minutes, taking a 32-24 advantage into the break. However, that momentum didn’t come out of the locker room.
Hominy (5-7) trimmed the lead to three points as Morrison scored only one field goal in the first six minutes of the third quarter. The game was tied midway through the fourth quarter until Hominy sank a crucial 3-pointer.
Morrison scored only three points in the final three minutes of the game until an unguarded 3 fell at the buzzer. It was preceeded by a layup with 11 seconds remaining, which cut the lead to five points.
“We knew we had the lead, so we drifted away from what was working for a bit,” Salinas said. “We were getting the ball to the middle and shooting open shots. I think we forced a few shots and missed a couple buckets around the rim. Those were things that add up in the end.”
Hominy advances to play either Glencoe or Yale, while Morrison comes back Friday to play the loser of the Glencoe and Yale game.
“I told the guys to walk out with your head high, it’s a new day tomorrow and you have to turn the page,” Salinas said. “You can’t do anything about today, so let’s be a new team (Friday).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.