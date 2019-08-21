PERKINS – For at least one more year, the Perkins-Tryon football team finds itself in one of the toughest Class 3A districts in the state.
The Demons are coming off a 2018 season in which they finished the regular season with a 7-3 record, yet, they were the No. 4 seed in their district. They fell to Sulphur in the first round of the playoffs. Sulphur went on to finish as the state runner-up.
P-T played three of the four state semifinalists last year, but two of those were in its district. State champ Heritage Hall, annual powerhouse Kingfisher and recent stalwart John Marshall will continue to make life tough for the Demons this fall.
“It’s extremely tough,” P-T football coach Bruce Williams said. “You’ve got the returning champion in Heritage Hall, which has basically won four out of the last five. Kingfisher is a powerhouse and they’ll be good every year. John Marshall – I think they’ll be good – but they may be the only question mark, because they had a coaching change and they integrated with Centennial. So, we’ll see how that dynamic plays out.
“We’ll definitely have our work cut out for us. I’ve said it many times, but we could potentially have the best team in school history here and still be tough to get out of the district, because how good the competition is.”
Despite the difficult district that lies ahead, Williams feels good about his 2019 squad. He said the team’s participation numbers have increased, and he likes where his team is at right now.
“We feel pretty good, but coaches are the ultimate pessimist because you never feel like you’re as good as you want to be or need to be,” Williams said. “We feel good where we’re at right now.”
Like most football teams, the Demons will likely go as their quarterback play goes. Luckily for them, they have junior Austin Mages as their signal caller.
Mages started all year as a sophomore after taking over the reins as a freshman. He’s a dual-threat quarterback for the Demons, but his own coach says he may have placed expectations a bit too high too early in Mages’ career.
“Austin is in a bit of an unfair situation, because I’ve always expected a lot from him,” Williams said. “I probably put too much on his plate early on, just because he is such a good athlete and I knew what he had the potential to do. There may have been some unfair expectations, but he takes it all in stride.
“He gets better each and every day. He’s one of the hardest workers we have. He works really hard in the weight room and in the offseason to try and improve his game. He is a tremendous runner and his passing game is getting better. We’ll probably goes as he goes, to be honest with you.”
As Mages has grown and matured – to around 190 pounds, he’s become a more confident runner, according to his coach. He rushed for 939 yards while throwing for 671 yards last year.
“Something good about Austin is he understands his role, but he doesn’t try and do too much,” Williams said. “He knows his limitations. The biggest thing I see is the smallest things like finishing off runs. When he was a sophomore, he was running scared a bit like he was as a freshman. Now, he’ll actually finish off runs with some authority.”
Mages will have a pair of experienced running backs behind him, although neither Ayron Lawson or Kenny Bell has been the primary tailback. Lawson could take over the role this fall.
“Ayron is a typical scatback,” Williams said. “He’s not really big, but he’s really strong. He weighs 150 pounds, but benches 265 pounds. He’s strong and quick. He’s got good cutback ability, can stop on a dime and is at full speed in about the first three steps.”
The Demons’ offensive line is one area of concern for Williams. Lack of starting experience and injuries are two big reasons for the concern.
Yet, he believes if he can find the group to block for Mages and Lawson, the team’s offense could come together nicely.
“We return two starters on the offensive line, so it’s setting up to be an area where we’re pretty shallow,” Williams said. “Of the guys returning, one of them is probably gone for the season with a knee injury. Another kid we have has had back problems all summer. So, we’re kind to scrambling right now trying to find the right mix of five offensive linemen. I think when we get that right, we’ll really start to gel, but it’s going to take two or three weeks into the season to find that mix.”
Across the line of scrimmage is where Williams feels the most confident heading into the season. Connor Williams, Alton Allen, Gage Allen and Kevin Stropes are expected to anchor the defensive line, with Bell and hopefully Treyson Dunigan locking down the linebacking corps.
Lawson moved from linebacker to safety this year. He will have Cole Aldridge and Colby Anderson with him in the defensive backfield.
“We’ve got seven or eight guys who have tons of varsity experience,” Williams said. “Early on, especially, we’ll be leaning on those guys to get us through.”
The Demons will open the season Sept. 6 at home when Hennessey comes to town. Williams is happy to once again to have his season opener on Week One, instead of the Week Zero that some teams are going to more and more.
“I enjoy the season, so I don’t look for it to start too fast, because I enjoy the day in and day out of it,” Williams said. “I like watching our guys get better every day in practice. We did the Zero Week for a couple of years there and I really think I enjoy the extra week of scrimmages.”
