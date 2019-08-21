Two southpaws will be duking it out like a pair of prize fighters for air supremacy in the Stillwater News Press coverage area.
They will battle it out to see who is the better left-handed quarterback.
Well, at least on paper.
Stillwater High senior Gunnar Gundy will represent Payne County in the bout. He’ll be wearing the blue and gold uniform.
Perry High senior Mason Drake will represent Noble County in the battle. He’ll be wearing the maroon and white uniform.
The primary locations for this southpaw battle will be Stillwater’s Pioneer Stadium and Perry’s Daniels Field. The Class 6A-II Pioneers and 2A Maroons don’t face each other, but the pair of experience-laden signal callers might be keeping an eye on their stats and how they compare to others around the state.
“I’d be lying if I say I didn’t,” Gundy said. “I definitely do. It’s hard not to sometimes, but I’m just focused on winning ball games. But, that stuff is fun to look at.”
Gundy, who threw for 2,418 yards and 25 touchdowns last year, has set an individual goal he’d like to reach, if possible.
“I like the 3,000-yard mark for throwing,” Gundy said. “I want to be responsible for 30-plus touchdowns, either throwing or having something to do with it.”
Drake admitted he didn’t have any yardage goal for this season after throwing for 2,718 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior. However, he would like to reach the 9,000-yard mark for his career. He believes he’s around 6,000 passing yards entering this final campaign, though.
Yet, to each quarterback, the yards pale in comparison to winning games and hopefully hoisting a trophy at the end of the season.
“The biggest goal is to win more games,” Drake said. “The numbers don’t really matter. If we can get points on the board and win the games, that’s all I need.”
Gundy agreed.
“Other than that, I’m just focused on one thing this year and that’s going back to the state title game and hopefully winning it this year,” he said. “I think we have the guys for that.”
Regardless of who throws for more yards this fall, both quarterbacks want to win, and win big. They both have a history of winning and turning their respective schools into district champs.
Stillwater and Perry both brought home district titles last year, and it had been a long time for both programs. There were many reasons for the success both teams had, but their then-junior quarterbacks were one of the key reasons.
“I think it was an experience thing,” Perry coach Travis Cole said of Drake slashing his interception numbers from his sophomore to junior season. “I think it was not only his experience, but an offensive line experience thing, too. There were a lot of interceptions his sophomore year – I can think of four or five – that popped off someone’s hands and got intercepted. Almost one-third of his interceptions were out of his control. He also made better decisions. He got to the point where he was extending plays a little bit better and not forcing throws.”
Both quarterbacks have received and continue to receive high praise from the respective coaches. One noticeable trait both possess is the ability to work hard on their own time.
“He does a lot on his own time,” Cole said. “He’s also smart enough where he can watch himself and know he needs to get better at this or that. He can almost mentally make himself better at a physical attribute, if that makes sense.”
Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard had similar thoughts about his signal caller.
“Every day, he’s the first guy on the field and he’s starting his arm routine,” Barnard said. “Every day, he’s the last one in because he’s got another arm routine and stretching back out. He’s just understanding that the next-level guys are doing more than everybody else. They’re spending a lot more time, along with mental and physical energy in their craft. That’s what he’s doing.”
Gundy led Stillwater to the 6A-II state championship game and a 12-1 season. It was the best in program history since 1977.
Yet, one thing was missing. That final win.
“Last year, walking off the field and seeing someone else hold up the trophy lights a little fire in your belly,” Gundy said. “We’re coming back this year working even harder. We’re preparing more, too. I think that’s what it’s going to take to get back to that game and win it this year.”
Gundy has tried to help his game take the next step. He’s become a better student of the game.
“I’ve improved on my preparation from last year,” Gundy said. “I think I got a tad lazy last year. I’ve been doing a lot of film study and working on the basic mechanics of my game, while also making sure everyone else is prepped, as well is very important going into this year.”
Drake led Perry to its first district title in 18 years. The school known for its wrestling prowess is starting to have a football fanbase, too.
The Maroons’ quarterback is known for his calmness, but he wants to keep winning district titles. Last year’s success has only fueled his fire this fall.
“Coming off the district championship last year – the first one in a long time – we want to go back at it and repeat,” Drake said. “We want to go for the same thing.
“To take the next step, it’s going to take maturity and being able to be consistent. Last year, we had a lot of guys who were consistent. This year, we just don’t have those guys, so we have to find a way to make it fit with what we have.”
Drake and Perry will be kicking off the season on Aug. 30 for a Week Zero game against Fairview. It will be their only home game until October.
Gundy and Stillwater will begin the season on the road Sept. 6 at Edmond Memorial.
