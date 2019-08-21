PAWNEE – Four-straight wins.
That’s how the 2018 Pawnee High football season ended.
Unfortunately, for the Black Bears it wasn’t in the postseason. In fact, Pawnee missed the playoffs for the first time in three years, despite finishing tied for third in its district.
Three of those wins came over District A-5 opponents, including the final one, which was a 44-18 drubbing of Pawhuska on senior night. Yet, Pawhuska earned the playoff bid – along with Hominy – over Pawnee, despite having the same district records.
Pawhuska and Hominy beat Pawnee on district points. The Black Bears needed Hominy to upset top-seeded Tonkawa in the regular season finale to clinch a playoff berth, but Hominy came up four points shy of a victory.
“This is going to be a different team than last year’s team,” sixth-year Pawnee coach Russell Cook said. “These guys feel like by the way we finished up, they still have a lot to prove.”
While Pawnee didn’t lose a large number of players to graduation, the Black Bears are taking the approach of new year, new team.
“We lost some big, key players in Luke Roberts and Matt Warnock,” Cook said. “These guys were pretty young last year, so I think they’re going to go out early and try and make a statement, because of the way it did end last year.
“We had a small class of seniors last year. They were important for what we did and important to the success we had. There were a lot of young sophomore guys who were important, as well, so we return a lot of experience because we were pretty young. I think these guys are looking forward to this year.”
Offensively, the Black Bears return stars in quarterback Blake Skidgel and running back Trevor Mitchell. Skidgel started last year as a sophomore and gained a full season of experience as the signal caller.
He followed the football season with a successful wrestling campaign in the winter. Skidgel placed fourth in the 152-pound weight class at the Class 3A state tournament.
Since then, he’s gotten bigger and gained muscle weight, making himself a tougher runner to bring down heading into his junior season.
“Last year, especially those first four or five games, Blake was trying to come into his own,” Cook said. “He was wrestling at 126 pounds as a freshman and last year he was at 152, but this year he is already at about 185. He’s just grown up really quick.
“He’s more competitive than he’s ever been. He’s had a great year in the weight room.”
Skidgel agreed the added weight and strength have positively affected him already this year.
“I’ve got a lot more confidence going into this season,” Skidgel said. “I feel better leading the team. Everything is going good.”
In the backfield, Mitchell gives Pawnee a running back who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year. He’s now in his junior season and should carry the bulk of the carries for the Black Bears.
Cook said Wylee Craig and Benjamin Brock, along with Logan Hargrove, could also take some handoffs at running back this season.
With Mitchell and Skidgel back this season, Cook said his offense will most likely remain similar, but he might throw more because of Skidgel’s improvement as a passer.
“We’ll change it up a little bit,” Cook said. “Blake is another year older, so we’ll definitely pass more than we had to last year. I don’t think we’ll change a whole lot, but we’ll definitely do a little bit more, because we’re a year older and the kids can do different things. We’ll add in a couple more wrinkles in the offense.”
Up front, the Black Bears return the majority of their offensive line that will block for Skidgel and Mitchell. Cook looks for two of the linemen to carry the load this fall.
“We have to replace two senior linemen,” Cook said. “We only lost two linemen. Ryan Ensign and Zac Buchanan will be seniors and they’ll probably lead that group up front. They’ve been starting since they were freshmen, either on offense or defense. I look for those two guys to have a good year on offense and defense.”
The Black Bears’ schedule is a bit odd this year. They host Crooked Oak on Aug. 30 for a Week Zero game before a bye week in Week One.
Their second game of the year is a home contest with rival Morrison. It’s also Pawnee’s first of eight district games this season. Three of the final four games are road district contests.
“Our district is still tough,” Cook said. “We have teams in there like Morrison, Tonkawa and Hominy. You can never count out Woodland and Barnsdall, and then of course, Pawhuska seems to have everything rolling right now and seem to have a bright future with a young team. Our district is still one of the toughest in Class A, for sure. We just have to go out each and every week, and make sure we stay healthy and go out and compete.”
Like most years in Pawnee, Cook expects large crowds every week, especially with the first two games being played at home. He knows the town is excited for this season to begin at the end of the month.
“I go to church every Sunday and everybody is asking me how we’re going to do,” Cook said. “I give them a politically correct answer, and they say, ‘We should be pretty good, right coach?’ A lot of it depends on if you can stay healthy and go out and compete week to week.”
Skidgel agreed with his coach.
“There is a lot of excitement in the air,” Skidgel said. “We’re excited, pumped up and ready for the season. We did lose a bit, but I think we’re ready to go.
“We’ve got a chip on our shoulder. We’re going to go out there and compete and give everybody their money’s worth.”
