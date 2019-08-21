Stillwater High hoisted a trophy at the end of the 2018 season.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t the color they wanted.
It was silver. The goal was gold.
The 34-13 loss to Bixby in the Class 6A-II state championship game was the Pioneers’ lone loss of the year. It’s one that still stings nearly nine months later.
“We think we left a lot on the table with that deal last year,” SHS football coach Tucker Barnard said. “I give Bixby a bunch of credit. They came out after the rain delay and outplayed us. Prior to the delay, it was a pretty even setup, but they obviously got it done and we didn’t. That failure and that feeling of hunger hopefully drive us to better things.”
Stillwater’s state runner-up finish was its best season since 1977, but it wanted to win the program’s first title since 1967. Entering this fall, the goal remains the same.
One big reason is the number of returning players on both sides of the ball. The majority of its skill players are back for the 2019 season, with the biggest losses coming on the offensive line.
Three of those linemen signed national letters of intent to play college football at either NCAA Div. I or II universities. They have holes left to be filled in what is arguably the team’s biggest question mark heading into the season.
However, according to Barnard, this year’s offensive linemen don’t see their position group as a question mark.
“That’s definitely the prevailing thought out there,” Barnard said. “Everybody that I talk to asks about the offensive line. I kind of think our offensive line and our offensive line coach kind of take that personal a bit, which they should. I think we’re going to be fine on the offensive line.
“I think we’re going to be pretty good. We have a couple of guys who played a bunch up there, and a couple of other guys who have been waiting on their opportunity. Now, we’ll see what they do with it.”
The Pioneers do return two juniors who played a significant number of games last year in Holden Brown and Jaden Daniel. The other four players who are competing for starting spots are Andrew Tselee, Jake Freeny, Lance Petermann and Jalen Atkinson.
Along with several other players, this year’s offensive line has stars to protect, starting with senior quarterback Gunnar Gundy. He played in a few games as a true freshman, but now enters his final season as a Pioneer.
Gundy threw for 2,418 yards, 25 touchdowns and only five interceptions last year. This fall will be his third-straight as the starting quarterback, and he’s wanting to make it his best.
Gundy will once again have a handful of talented wide receivers at his disposal. His top-two wideouts from last year – seniors Anthony Bland and Jack Smithton – are back this fall.
They combined for 1,511 receiving yards, with Bland leading the way with 972 yards. Gundy said his top wideout, who is committed to Princeton University, jokes with him about surpassing the 1,000-yard mark this season.
“He always talks about it a lot,” Gundy said. “He’s a very good team player, but obviously he has that skill level to reach 1,000 yards. He’s a very talented receiver and I think that’s a big goal for him this year. Hopefully, we can do that for him.”
Joining Bland and Smithton are juniors Steven Brown and Donnell Wagner. Brown played a lot last year, but should make a bigger impact this year. Wagner has gone from the junior varsity tailback to a speedy receiver who will make an splash this fall.
The Pioneers will also have speed, along with power and vision, in their backfield. Junior Qwontrel Walker is returning as a third-year starter after rushing for 2,130 yards and 35 touchdowns last year.
“I think it’s going to be hard for defenses to hold Qwontrel under a couple thousand yards,” Barnard said. “He’s going to be really good.”
While the Pioneers’ offense returns a large amount of firepower, their defense also brings back a large number of players who are equally as good. That includes the starting secondary, which will face high-powered passing offenses week after week this fall.
Senior safeties Garrick Martin and Kobe Holley will be joined by senior cornerback Cedrik Frazier and junior cornerback Tevin Williams.
Stillwater will try and replace linebacker Winston Watkins, but it won’t be easy. Senior Sean Preston is back as a returning starter, and he will be joined by sophomore Gabe Brown and others in the linebacker spot.
“Winston had a role that’s tough to fill,” Preston said. “I wouldn’t say I’m trying to fill it. I like to think I can create my own mark.”
The defensive front will have a handful of Pioneers rotating this fall. It will be bolstered by junior Luke McEndoo, who will also see time across the line of scrimmage at the fullback position, and a slew of other Pioneers.
“We’re expecting a great, great year out of our defense,” Barnard said. “You talk about expectations, and we’re setting the bar pretty high for those guys. Obviously, we lost Winston (Watkins), Artie (Smith) and Tristan (Busk), but we’ve still got Sean, who was our second-leading tackler. We’ve got all of those secondary guys, plus McEndoo, (Josh) Norris, (Trevor) Benham and a few other guys. Gabe Brown is going to be a really good middle linebacker for us. We have really high expectations for that group.”
With the majority of its defense back, the Pioneers – who play by the motto #EatTheCaptain – are ready for 2019 and what lies ahead.
“This is definitely a revenge tour,” Preston said. “If we don’t get to the championship game, that’s a disappointment. Anything less is disappointing to us.”
“I’m ready to get back at it and get under those lights. I’m trying to have a great senior season and hopefully go to the next level. I’m looking forward to big things this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.