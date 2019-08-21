PERRY – If Perry High football fans want to get a glimpse of this year’s team, which has a lot of hype surrounding it, they better get to Daniels Field next week.
The 2019 Maroons are the reigning district champions – a feat not accomplished in 18 years – and they return their quarterback in senior Mason Drake, a three-sport star athlete. There are also many other players back from last year’s team that went 8-3.
Perry will be at home for the season opener against Fairview, which is Aug. 30 – on Week Zero. However, the Maroons won’t play on the friendly confines of Daniels Field again until Oct. 4, when Hennessey comes to town for homecoming.
“Basically, the whole month of September, we won’t be playing a game at Daniels Field,” Perry coach Travis Cole said. “That’s just how it goes.”
The Maroons will play one district game – at Chisholm – before their second home game. However, they will play at home for four of the final six games. All of those games will be district games as the Maroons seek their second-straight district crown.
Perry won last year’s district by winning their final six regular season games of the season, including a 44-20 victory at Oklahoma Centennial in a game that decided the district champion.
“Coming off the district championship last year – the first one in a long time – we want to go back at it and repeat,” Drake said. “We want to go for the same thing.”
The town known for its 40-plus state wrestling team championships is now beginning to get excited about football before it even begins.
“Obviously, it was a really big deal and it was exciting and everything, but it’s something we want to turn into an expectation,” Cole said. “Obviously, we don’t want to wait another two decades for it to come around. It’s definitely something we set as a bar and an expectation. I don’t want it to be something we take for granted, because it’s still an accomplishment. It’s definitely something that we wouldn’t be satisfied with.
“With guys like Mason (Drake), Braxton Dale and Wyatt Boyd, there is a little bit extra from them, especially with them being seniors and being in a little bit more of a leadership role. We had five offensive linemen to replace, so those young guys have taken on a new role, and it’s something they have to have an expectation that they don’t want any kind of drop off. They want to move forward and even make it better.”
For the Maroons, the offense and likely the team’s success begins with Drake. He threw for 2,718 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year.
“Last season was pretty good,” Drake said. “I would have liked to have thrown for some more yards, complete some more passes and score some more touchdowns, but everything fell into place pretty well.”
Drake will have his primary receiving target in senior Wyatt Boyd, who caught 43 passes for 648 yards last year. Boyd wasn’t supposed to be the Maroons’ top receiver, but an injury to Perry Wilson gave him the chance to shine.
“Wyatt Boyd had 600-plus yards receiving last year,” Cole said. “He kind of flew in on the spot. We didn’t have Perry Wilson most of the year and had Perry been playing, I don’t know how much Wyatt would have played because they’re in the same spot.”
Fellow senior Braxton Dale also became a receiving threat last year, catching 34 passes for 306 in 2018. He will likely have an expanded role this fall, while moving from defensive back to linebacker.
“Braxton Dale came on late last year and ended up having a good year,” Cole said. “I bet 80 percent of his 350 yards or so came in the last three games. He’s done a really good job this spring and summer.”
Drake will also have Ethan Calhoon, Brody Harbour and Carson Rames as receiving targets. Calhoon suffered a broken collar bone last year, which allowed Dale to shine, Cole said.
In the backfield, Perry will be replacing Hadyn “Reggie” Redus, who rushed for 825 yards as a senior. Another fellow star wrestler, Dylan Avery, came out for football this year and is expected to be the Maroons’ top running back. No one knows what to expect from Avery, but Cole is confident he will help balance the team’s offense, along with a couple others.
“I think he’s going to be a great addition,” Cole said. “He’s obviously a tough and athletic kid. We’re hoping for a lot of great things.”
“We’ll have more than one guy, but we’ll try to find the primary guy, kind of like Reggie was last year,” Cole said. “Blayze (Hirlinger) got to play quite a bit in that position, too. Caden Hall got some work as a freshman and we’re kind of expecting him to make a jump.”
Defensively, Perry made a big improvement last year, allowing 22 or fewer points in seven games. The previous year, Perry accomplished that feat in only four games during a 4-6 season.
One big reason for the improved play was first-year defensive coordinator Tanner Koons. However, Koons is no longer with the program.
Mike Carmin is now on staff after previously working as an assistant coach at Cushing. He will have a similar defensive scheme as Koons, but has a different approach to his coaching.
“He’s got a little bit different of an approach,” Cole said. “Tanner was 25 or 26 years old and a big ball of energy. Coach Carmin has been coaching for 27 years and he’s been around the state a lot, which is going to be a good thing. There will be times I’ll be leaning on him as a head coach.
“Tanner, with his expectations, would hire and fire guys in the middle of games,” Cole said. “He’d say, ‘Get me someone else in there,’ so we had a lot of guys get meaningful reps last year. Even though they weren’t a starter or played the majority of the reps, they got a bunch of reps in. Defensively, I’m expecting us to be better, just from an experience standpoint on that side of the ball.”
Perry will get a chance to put its defense to a test in its Week Zero game when Fairview comes to town. Perry won last year’s game with a narrow 39-33 score.
Cole has made the Week Zero games a habit each year.
“I like them,” Cole said. “I like it from a standpoint of the season gets here a bit quicker and you can get out of the practice routine and get games going. Also, it’s an actual game instead of an opportunity for a second scrimmage. I don’t want to be negative and say guys will get hurt, but it gives you that much more of a risk. If a guy’s going to twist an ankle, I’d much rather it be in a game than a second scrimmage.
“I also really like how we have a bye week before district play. That gives us a slow week before we get into the main part of the season. So, I really enjoy it and I’ve had nothing but good experiences with them.”
