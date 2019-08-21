COYLE – In more ways than one, this year’s Coyle High football team won’t be like last year’s squad.
Or any in the past nine years.
It’s been a decade since Coyle football coach Shane Weathers hasn’t had one of his three sons on his team. The longtime Bluejackets’ coach’s youngest son, Brendon, graduated this past spring, after taking over the Coyle quarterback reins from his older brother, Jared.
Entering the 2019 season, Weathers’ oldest son, Ryan, is now a member of the Bluejackets’ coaching staff. His other two sons are both in college.
“It is weird from the moment I wake up,” Weathers said. “Usually I’ve got them in the house and I’m waking them up trying to get them to school. From waking up and not having that to when we walk out on the practice field, I don’t have one out here, other than my oldest is coaching.”
With his sons graduated out of high school, coach Weathers will be turning to a new quarterback this fall. The job is currently an open competition between three players.
Two of the Bluejackets will be more of the traditional quarterbacks Coyle has used in the past, who were dual-threat talents, but the other would give Coyle a type of wildcat package.
“We’ve got three we’ve been looking at,” Weathers said. “Right now, we’re looking at Kenan Whiteside really strongly. We have Phillip Cummings, and we really like him, too. He can bring a lot to the table and we really like a lot of things Phillip does. Then we’ve got Damon Caine, who we want to use at tailback, but we could use him in a scatback or Wing-T type of deal where we direct snap to him. So, we’ve got some options.”
Whether or not Caine takes any direct snaps as the quarterback is yet to be seen, but he will have a large role in this year’s offense. Last year, he was one of Coyle’s top receiving targets.
This fall, he is likely to be Coyle’s top running back. The Bluejackets graduated Austin Adams and Robert Taylor, who shared the bulk of the tailback carries.
“He was our tight end and we threw the ball to him a lot,” Weathers said. “We would use him sometimes in reverses. Now, he’s going to be the main guy to carry the ball. We’re looking for a lot of good things out of him. He’s got a lot of speed.”
Weathers continued, talking about his team’s speed isn’t as flashy as it has been in the past few years, but Caine gives them a quick running back.
“We’re lacking the speed we normally have, but we still have a few kids who can really run,” Weathers said. “Damon qualified in the 100 for the state, so we’re looking for good things out of him.”
Other than Caine, the Bluejackets will have relatively new faces on the offensive side of the ball, which is a concern for Weathers as the season opener approaches.
“We’ve got like one returning starter on offense, but we’re going to move him,” Weathers said. “But, we’re going to be OK. We’ve got some experience with kids playing the back-up role, and some that played defense will be playing offense and going both ways now. We’re going to be OK, but we’ve got a lot of young kids and youth that’s going to need to catch up and play some vital roles for us.”
Offensive lineman Ethan Jennings is Coyle’s lone returning offensive starter. This year, he will be the team’s center, giving them a steady veteran at the position.
Trey Henning played right guard for the Bluejackets last year, but was hurt late in the season. Weathers said he is back and healthy, adding to a line he feels good about during the preseason.
“We’ve got a pretty good line right now,” Weathers said. “Our skill kids in the backfield are playing out of position and in new positions, so that’s going to be our big test.”
He added, saying his team has some good-size kids for a Class C school.
“This is Coyle, America, where we usually have a lot of skill-kid type players, but this year it’s kind of the opposite,” Weathers said. “We have more linemen than we do skill kids. Lots of big linemen. A couple kids over 6-6, so we’re going to use them in the best way we can.”
The Bluejackets finished second in their district last year, but ran into eventual state champion Tipton in the second round of the playoffs.
This year, some of the players are trying to make changes, hoping they result in a longer season.
“This year we are wanting to work as a family instead of a group of kids that came together to play football,” Trey Henning said. “We want to get that dedication out there to the younger players and keep it coming along.”
Jennings agreed with his teammate.
“I’ve tried to make sure whatever we do, we’re going to do to the best of our ability,” Jennings said. “That’s how you’ve got to do it or you’re not going to get better.
“We had some leaders last year, but a few of them were lazy. We plan to take that out of this program this year. We need to be more focused on the team and putting others before yourself. We need to put the team above everything else, including our own selfish needs.”
Coyle will begin the season Sept. 6 with a road trip to Pioneer-Pleasant Vale. The Bluejackets will travel to Yale the following week before a home game in Week 3.
For the next couple of weeks, it’s all about getting a young team ready and trying to stay healthy.
“The main thing right now is to be careful in this heat,” Weathers said. “We’re trying to get adjusted to the heat and keep an eye on them – keep them hydrated, getting them some shade and getting them cooled off. We also need to get enough work in so we’re not unprepared.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.