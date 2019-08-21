MORRISON – Cory Bales’ offseason resembled that of coach Gary Gaines in one of the final scenes in the movie “Friday Night Lights.”
In the scene, the Billy Bob Thornton-portrayed Gaines takes down magnetic nameplates of several key players who graduated from his starting lineup board and tosses them into a bucket as Explosions in the Sky’s song “Your Hand In Mine” plays.
The difference for Bales and the Morrison Wildcats are the names, as instead of Mike Winchell, Ivory Christian and Brian Chavez getting pulled from the board, it is Ryker Hughes, Guner Womack and Newell Nelson’s names, among many others, that are tossed in the bucket.
“We have a lot of work to do because we have some big shoes to fill in some spots,” Bales said. “From spring ball to going into camp, we’ve made some changes from where we were originally at.”
Although the loss of last season’s senior class hurts, the scene doesn’t end with the old nameplates getting thrown away. It ends with new nameplates filling the vacant spots, and the Wildcats will have five new starters on each side of the ball.
“It will be interesting,” Bales said. “We’ve got some really good football players left.
“It has been fun getting regrouped and plugging people into different spots and filling the pieces. It is time for some of the younger guys to take the next step in the process and become a good, solid player for us.”
The changes to the players on the field has led to a minor switch in offensive scheme, as the traditional Morrison Wing-T formation will have more of a spread feel in 2019.
Instead of two backs behind the quarterback, it will be a one-back set with the former fullback position converted into a slot receiver-type spot. Bales said the decision was based on adjusting to the group he has, as there are more starting-level skill players for the Wildcats than bulkier players that could fill the fullback void.
Speaking of the backfield, it will be a new crew for the Wildcats. Replacing Guner Womack at quarterback will be junior Gage Williams, who started two games in place of an injured Womack in 2017 and saw limited snaps in the position in 2018.
“(Gage) is very similar to Guner because he can run and throw,” Bales said. “A lot of what we do at the quarterback position won’t change a lot. He has done a good job of learning from mistakes he’s made there in the past, and I think we’re going to be in pretty good shape there.”
Possibly the hardest position for the Wildcats to replace for 2019 comes at running back, for longtime workhorse Ryker Hughes has taken his 5,876 career rushing yards and 80 touchdowns to Northwestern Oklahoma State University. Instead of keying in on one back, the Wildcats will feature a three-man rotation of seniors Calan Veit and Hunter Goldman along with sophomore Tyler Voss. Voss is joining the Wildcats after not playing his freshman year, but Bales said he has experience at running back from his junior high days and will be a key piece to the rotation.
“Ryker was a special player that could carry the ball 40 to 45 times a game,” Bales said. “We’re not going to ask any one of our three to have to carry it that many times in a game. We’re going to split it up more.”
At wide receiver, Trevor Hughes brings experience to the outside after recording 199 receiving yards and two touchdowns a year ago, and fellow senior Gauge Goldman has impressed coaches in the offseason to give Morrison another pass-catching weapon.
“(Goldman) has emerged as hard to cover one on one,” Bales said. “Along with Trevor, we’ll have two guys that will be hard to defend.”
To round out the pass catchers, Douglas Harshbarger will be the tight end, and Brody Vaughn will replace Braden Bales at the Z-back position.
As the skill position players are finding their way, the Morrison offensive line has gone through many changes. Senior Aaron Harmon returns as the only full-time starter from 2018, and junior Cade Ring is back after some experience at center down the stretch.
With some shuffling during the spring, Harmon will be the pulling offensive guard, and Ring will fill the other guard spot. Aaron Graham will be the new center, and Bales said his coaching staff has been happy with what they have seen from him after coming back from a broken leg. Senior Cannon Benson will be at one offensive tackle spot, and Bales said there is a three-way battle for the other tackle opening.
“We’ll just have to see from our scrimmage,” Bales said. “You’re able to see a lot more once you get in pads.”
On the defensive side, the 4-4 scheme is the same, but the personnel is not. Along with several new starters, Hayden Garringer takes the defensive coordinator reins from Kyle Fry, who took a job at Cushing. Garringer was a four-time state champion who played for Bales at Morrison, and he has had coaching stops at Newkirk and Morris before coming home.
He will inherit a Wildcat defense which allowed just more than seven points a game in 2018.
Harshbarger and Harmon will anchor the defensive end spots, and there will be a rotation in the interior including Ring, Graham and senior Ethan Blevins. Benson will be the weak-side linebacker, Vaughn will be on the strong side and Hunter Goldman returns as middle linebacker, where he recorded 105 tackles in 2018.
In the secondary, Gauge Goldman and Williams are the cornerbacks, and Hughes moves to safety. Bales said he is excited for the experience they will bring to the rest of the defense.
On special teams, Hughes will bring back kicks and punts. Williams returns as the kicker, and Veit will punt, after doing so in a few games last year.
Morrison’s nondistrict schedule starts the same as last year with Kiefer and Crescent, and a game with Ponca City’s junior varsity team has been added for the last week of the season. For the rest of the games, the Wildcats return to Class A District 5, which has the looks of being a tough group of teams again.
The seven-team list includes reigning state champion Tonkawa, Pawhuska, Pawnee, Hominy, Barnsdall, Woodland and Drumright. It will be an eight-team district this year, for Langston Hughes Academy is no longer a part of it.
With the slew of solid opponents set to face the Wildcats, Bales said he has a couple of them circled on his calendar.
“Having Pawnee on the road and turning right around with Pawhuska at home are two nasty district games,” Bales said. “It’s a gauntlet having those two in a row.”
The 2019 season will be one different from what Morrison has experienced in the past. When the opening game at home against Kiefer rolls around on Aug. 30, there will be plenty of new names running onto Dennis Casey Field, while a couple of new faces coach on the sidelines.
The expectations are the same in Noble County, though, for the largely different cast of names on those magnetic nameplates, and Bales said he is hoping to see many winning scores for the red and black on the new home scoreboard as well as on the road.
“It’s all about carrying everything on,” Bales said. “We’re going to keep doing what we have for the past 30 years. It’s all about keeping on going.”
