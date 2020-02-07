Edmond North took control of Friday night’s game as turnovers mounted for the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team inside Pioneer Fieldhouse.
Stillwater managed only a pair of field goals, while Edmond North seemingly scored at will – or grabbed offensive rebounds for easy putbacks. By the time halftime came, Stillwater was still fighting, but the 24-point deficit was too much.
Edmond North cruised to victory, but Stillwater kept the game from getting further out of control in the second half. The Lady Huskies won 53-37, earning their third-straight victory after dropping a pair of contests.
It marked the second-straight loss for the Lady Pioneers (6-12) after beating Southmoore last week. This week, they lost to Class 6A No. 2 Norman and No. 8 Edmond North.
“We had a great second half, but when you give up 38 points in the first half, it’s hard,” SHS coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “We’re not a team that’s going to be able to score that many points to come back from a 24-point deficit. We can’t have those quarters where we have those types of breakdowns.”
Edmond North (15-5) took an 8-0 lead during the opening two minutes of action. Following the Lady Pioneers’ first bucket, Edmond North went on a 10-0 run.
SHS turnovers led to a lot of those buckets by the visiting squad. SHS had 15 in the first half.
“The first quarter and the first part of the second quarter was the difference,” Kilpatrick said. “We talked about at the end of the game how we lost by 16 points, but we were down 24 at half. We won the third and fourth quarters.
“I hate to say that our effort wasn’t good, because I feel like the girls played hard, but I don’t feel they played intelligently. There were a lot of times where we didn’t have anybody getting back when they were running transition or we would run back, but not communicate. I don’t feel like the girls didn’t play hard. They just didn’t play intelligently a lot of the time. They were maybe working too hard, but working in the wrong direction, if that makes sense.”
After the first quarter, Stillwater (6-12) played nearly even with the Lady Huskies. They fell behind by 14 after the opening quarter before losing by 16.
The improvement after the initial eight minutes was something Kilpatrick hopes her team takes with it moving forward into the final four games of the regular season.
“The whole second half we played our 2-3 zone, which we did a really good job of,” Kilpatrick said. “But, like I told them, in the first half it didn’t matter what defense we played because they were beating us in transition. They were getting layup after layup.”
In the second half, Stillwater was able to slow down the Lady Huskies’ attack. SHS committed 13 of its 28 turnovers in the final 16 minutes, but the turnovers didn’t allow the opposing team a chance at easy buckets on the other end.
That was one way Stillwater was able to hold Edmond North to 15 points in the second half.
“I’m proud of the girls, because it’s really easy when you’re down 24 points at halftime and the other team is on their way to score 80 points for our girls to give up,” Kilpatrick said. “This group, what I love about them, is they don’t give up. They may have small frustration breakdowns, but they’re young and immature at times. But, they don’t quit. They’ll just continue to fight through it, and that’s one thing I like.”
The Lady Pioneers were led by sophomore Chrissen Harland, who scored 15 points. Junior Claudia Vanzant added seven points, with juniors Sabrina Sanchez and Avery Snethen chipping in four points each.
SHS sophomore point guard Jayden Mason grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the team. Junior Isabel Lynch also dished six assists.
Stillwater will play at No. 13 Edmond Memorial at 6 p.m. Tuesday before returning home later in the week to host Yukon on Friday.
