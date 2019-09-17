While its overall record might not be where she’d like it to be, Stillwater High softball coach Karie Linsenmeyer is pleased with her squad’s recent improvement.
Tuesday’s home game against Bartlesville was one example – aside from an early miscue that allowed a trio of runs to cross the plate.
Linsenmeyer’s team responded in the bottom of the inning. The Lady Pioneers kept scoring and scoring, picking up a key win as they battle for district standings during the final weeks of the regular season.
Stillwater run-ruled Bartlesville in four and a half innings at Couch Park. SHS won 18-4, earning its first win over Bartlesville, which hosts Stillwater on Monday for the second district contest between the two schools.
“I’m glad we were able to take care of business,” Linsenmeyer said. “We really are improving. … It’s really about us. The negative about today’s game was giving away free bases, and we’ve got to limit that. We’ve got to keep runners out of scoring position.”
The Lady Pioneers scored no less than three runs in their four innings at the plate. They also blasted a pair of home runs from senior Erika Baldwin and sophomore Lyric Perry.
Stillwater (8-11) took advantage of six Bartlesville errors, most of which came late in the game. Those errors, along with passed balls, wild pitches and 17 Stillwater hits were too much for the Lady Bruins, who used three pitchers in the loss.
“We want to be aggressive, but smart,” Linsenmeyer said. “There are some kids we can do that with, and some we can’t, but we just have to learn that.”
The Lady Pioneers ran the starting pitcher out of the game in the bottom of the first inning. They hit a double and single before earning three-straight walks. The Lady Pioneers trailed 3-2 when Bartlesville’s starting pitcher Sydney Price left the game.
A sacrifice fly and fielder’s choice RBI gave Stillwater a lead in the inning. It never relinquished the lead. In fact, Bartlesville (7-15) only scored again because of three SHS errors in the third inning.
Stillwater only trailed because of a miscue in the first inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Cassie McCurdy came to the plate and hit a line drive to left field. Stillwater left fielder Colbee Westbrook took a few steps in, but the ball went just over her head and rolled to the wall.
Three runs scored on McCurdy’s double, but she was thrown out trying to take third base on the play. The half inning was over, but Bartlesville led 3-0.
“Those are things we can’t do in the postseason,” Linsenmeyer said. “It’s important that we, as a coaching staff, that we keep coaching. We’re not trying to be negative, but we keep talking about things we can’t do or things we have to clean up. We’re just trying to teach.”
Sophomore Makenzi Swick started the game in the circle for Stillwater. She pitched three innings and struck out three batters, but walked two batters.
Fellow sophomore Kendyl Prichard came in to pitch after a leadoff walk to begin the fourth inning. Prichard allowed only a single and struck out four batters.
“They did a good enough job,” Linsenmeyer said. “Makenzi Swick, we’re still working with her. She’s better than that. I know it, she knows it and everybody knows how good she can be. Kendyl did what I wanted her to do. She came in and shut the door.”
Despite the early mistake and three errors, Linsenmeyer is proud of her team’s recent improvement. The Lady Pioneers beat Bixby, 10-2, last week – sweeping the district series – but lost at Choctaw on Monday.
Choctaw won 8-2, but it was much closer than the 19-4 win earlier in the year at Couch Park. Linsenmeyer said her team played well Monday, but Choctaw’s ability to hit the ball and Stillwater’s lack of timely hits were the biggest keys in the loss.
“Against Choctaw, we struggled with the score, but there were a lot of good things that happened,” Linsenmeyer said. “We hit the ball really well. We just couldn’t stop them from scoring.
“I felt like we played a little cleaner than we did tonight. There might have been one or two mistakes, but we’ve got to step up our pitching with some of those teams. We got a lot of hits, but we weren’t able to capitalize. That was the difference in the game.”
Stillwater sits in fifth place in the district, but ahead of it is Bixby, which SHS swept. With the regular season winding down in less than three weeks, Stillwater’s coach likes where her team is at right now and how the players are progressing through an up and down season.
To her, it resembles the past two seasons, which have both resulted in Stillwater reaching the Class 6A state tournament.
“I think we’re sitting the same place we’ve been sitting the last couple of years,” Linsenmeyer said. “I think we’re not afraid of that. Right now, it’s about winning the games we’re capable of winning and then competing in those other games.
“… About a week and a half ago, I thought to myself, we’re going to be OK. We’re going to figure this out. It’s about figuring out the right things and continuing to coach. I told them I’m going to say things and I’m going to tell you things, but it’s not that I think you’re a bad player, I’m just trying to make you better. Once they get over that, they get more comfortable with the situation.”
The Lady Pioneers host Union at 6 p.m. Thursday in a district make-up game. They will play in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tournament this weekend before traveling to Bartlesville on Monday and hosting district leader Broken Arrow next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.