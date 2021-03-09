The Stillwater High girls’ soccer team had two opportune moments Tuesday night to score its first goal of the season.
Stillwater only needed to convert one of those to at least force a tie with Moore.
Neither attempt resulted in a goal for the Lady Pioneers. In three games, they’ve yet to score a goal, and two of their best chances came Tuesday at Pioneer Stadium.
Moore won the game, 1-0, and improved to 2-1. Stillwater fell to 0-3.
“The girls are so close,” SHS coach Seth Condley said. “We’re getting better. That team is a little closer to our skill level. Norman North and Yukon are just way better than us with skill level and speed. We were closer tonight, and we had chances. Tonight was about finishing and we didn’t do it. The effort was there and they worked hard. We looked better. … They were disappointed. That’s a game we probably should have won and they know it.”
Both teams entered halftime scoreless. Moore took the only shot on goal in the half, but Stillwater junior goalkeeper Anna Bosma easily stopped it.
The action ramped up in the final 40 minutes.
It began with Stillwater’s first shot on goal less than a minute into the second half. Eight minutes later, Moore scored the lone goal of the game.
Stillwater was called for tripping inside the box, awarding Moore a penalty kick with 31 minutes and 11 seconds left in the game. Moore junior Steffanie McGee drilled the shot in the lower left corner of the goal to give the Lady Lions a 1-0 advantage.
“We took the girl out in the box,” Condley said. “We didn’t have to. We had three people around it and we reached.”
Stillwater’s first chance to tie the game came with 24:19 remaining after Moore was called for a hand ball inside its own box. SHS junior Griffyn Stoodley took the penalty kick, but it deflected off the left goal post and back into the field of play.
With 10:45 left in the game, SHS senior Elise Bosma fought through several Moore defenders, but maintained possession as she quickly worked from midfield toward the goal. She found herself with a one-on-one with a charging Moore goalkeeper, but her shot narrowly missed wide left.
“We just have to be a little bit better,” Condley said. “We have to be more dangerous.”
Stillwater will next play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Southmoore. It will be the final game before spring break.
