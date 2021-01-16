The phrase “home sweet home” had an extra special meaning for the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team Friday night.
The Lady Pioneers hosted Southmoore for their home opener of the 2020-21 season. Their original home opener in December was postponed because of COVID-19 numbers in Payne County.
Friday was long awaited, but it was a successful first home game of the season. Stillwater dismantled Southmoore, 57-35, and bounced back from a tough loss Tuesday night at Edmond Santa Fe.
“It’s nice to be at home, period,” SHS girls’ coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “This is our first home game all season. Seven games in and finally getting to play one. It’s really exciting to finally be at home. It was definitely a good win. Overall, we had a lot of players contribute and that makes it fun.”
Junior guard Chrissen Harland led the Lady Pioneers with 24 points. She scored 16 of those in the first half after scoring 11 in the first quarter.
Harland and fellow junior guard Jayden Mason helped Stillwater jump out to an early lead with ball pressure that led to steal and a few easy buckets on the other end. That pressure led to 20-2 first quarter in favor of Stillwater.
Stillwater continued pouring it on in the second quarter, but the visitors knocked down a few shots. Meanwhile, Stillwater went inside a bit more to senior forward Claudia Vanzant, who scored eight points in the half. Vanzant finished the game with 15 points as the team’s second-leading scorer.
“That first quarter, we played really well,” Kilpatrick said. “We had high energy and our game plan worked.”
The Lady Pioneers maintained their lead throughout the second half, while allowing some younger players time on the court. For several Lady Pioneers, it was their first time scoring a varsity point inside Pioneer Fieldhouse. Those players include juniors Jenna Brunker and Mackenzie Martin.
“We had some really good shots that we couldn’t get to fall in,” Kilpatrick said. “Some of our shooters that normally shoot pretty well were having a rough night shooting. But, the fact that we’re getting open looks is encouraging.”
Kilpatrick was happy to see her team respond well from a loss Tuesday that ended a two-game winning streak, and was against a team with a similar record.
“Tuesday’s loss was a game that I thought was very winnable,” Kilpatrick said. “We just played terrible and couldn’t make shots. But, the girls came to practice the next day ready to work and correct the things we messed up. I told them enjoy the night tonight and tomorrow we get back to work.”
Stillwater will be back at home Saturday to host Yukon. The varsity girls’ game begins at 4:45 p.m.
