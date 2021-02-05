A double-digit lead disappeared quickly for the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team in the middle of the second half, and it was unable to recover Friday night.
During a brief stretch from late in the third quarter to early in the fourth quarter, Deer Creek erased a large lead Stillwater had built after halftime. The majority of the Lady Antlers’ buckets came from behind the 3-point line, but they also took advantage of several SHS turnovers.
Stillwater tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but came up one possession shy. Deer Creek won 42-39, handing SHS its second-straight loss.
“We usually come out slow in the third quarter, so we really focused not coming out slow in the third quarter,” SHS coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “We didn’t do that. We came out and played very well in the third quarter, but in the start of the fourth quarter, we didn’t handle their press very well. Like I told the girls, I’m going to take just as much, if not more blame for that one.”
Stillwater’s two-point halftime lead slowly increased throughout the third quarter. Offensively, SHS senior Claudia Vanzant, who finished as the game’s leading scorer with 17 points, continued her dominance in the paint.
Defensively, SHS held Deer Creek (10-6) to just three points – two of which came on a steal and wide open layup – for the first 6 minutes and 57 seconds. SHS led, 32-21, and appeared to be in control of the game.
Another SHS turnover resulted in a layup with 1:03 left in the quarter. Deer Creek closed the quarter with a 3-pointer, trimming the SHS lead to six points.
The Lady Antlers continued their run in the fourth quarter, opening it with a pair of 3s before a string of three-consecutive buckets. They led, 38-32, after a 17-0 run spanning 5:07.
“I’m yelling at them to slow down and calm down, but I told them, ‘Maybe me yelling at you to slow down isn’t the best way,’” Kilpatrick said. “I feel like a lot of that was me. I should have called a timeout, brought them in and settled them down. I maybe could have subbed quicker during that run.”
She added that her players struggled driving to the bucket and handling contact when whistles weren’t blown.
“There was quite a bit of contact throughout the game,” Kilpatrick said. “I kept telling the girls, ‘You can’t try to get a foul called, you can’t just try to make the ref call it, because at this point, we’ve got to push through and you’ve got to focus on making it.’”
Stillwater (7-6) cut the lead to two with buckets from Halle Longan and Vanzant, but couldn’t get the one to tie the game. SHS was forced to foul, but it needed to foul five times to force Deer Creek into the bonus.
Once it did, with 12 seconds remaining, the Lady Antlers sank both foul shots, despite struggling from the line all game. SHS junior Chrissen Harland sank a 3-pointer, but only 0.00.7 seconds remained on the clock. A quick inbound pass and the game was over.
Kilpatrick said her team struggled offensively down the stretch, especially against Deer Creek’s zone and full-court press.
“When they were in their man defense, we were able to go at them quite a bit,” Kilpatrick said. “Then, when they got in that zone, we just turned the ball over too much.
“… This was our first game back as a full team since the Yukon game (Jan. 16). That was the last time we had our full team together. For me, I’m getting used to our subbing rotation.”
Stillwater will be back at home at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to play No. 5 Mustang.
