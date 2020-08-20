Stillwater High struggled to stop Deer Creek runs Thursday night, and ultimately lost its home opener at Pioneer Fieldhouse.
Deer Creek used large runs throughout the night to take control of the three sets it won. Oddly enough, it was Stillwater that closed the second set with a big run – one set after the Lady Pioneers lost in a similar fashion.
Stillwater lost in four sets (3-1) to Deer Creek for its first home loss of the season. SHS (1-1) won at Ponca City on Monday to begin the season.
“It was a rollercoaster,” SHS volleyball coach Kyle Liechti said. “We had some pretty great highs and some pretty low lows throughout the night. There are a lot of positive things we can look at and take from this and a lot of things we can work on. I think for the second game of the season, we’re at a pretty good place to put in some work and make those adjustments.”
The match began well for Stillwater, as it jumped out to a 13-7 lead over the perennial state tournament bound Lady Antlers. SHS was passing and attacking well en route to building a sizable lead midway through the set.
Following a Stillwater kill and error by DC, the Lady Pioneers grabbed a 17-10 lead. The Lady Antlers reset and they gained momentum on the next point with a kill of their own. They used that to score 12-consecutive points as Stillwater committed numerous unforced errors.
The tide had shifted and Deer Creek sailed to a commanding first set victory. DC turned a seven-point deficit into a 25-20 win to take early control of the match.
“We talked in the huddle a lot about how we have to take the momentum back,” Liechti said. “Even when we did, we kind of gave it right back to them again. Again, it’s just another thing we can work on.”
It appeared as if Deer Creek was going to use that momentum and take a 2-0 lead in the match. The Lady Antlers led the second set early before using a 7-0 run to take a 17-10 advantage. It remained a seven-point lead at 20-13 following two points apiece from each squad.
Then, Stillwater took control much as its opponent had done in the previous set. Following a hit out of bounds by Deer Creek, SHS senior Elise Braggs served an ace and fellow senior Faith McCutcheon recorded a kill.
A few points later, Deer Creek led 23-17, but a Stillwater block flipped the momentum. McCutcheon served the final seven points and recorded three aces. Senior Savanna Stewart also had a kill during the 8-0 run as SHS won the set 25-23.
“We just flipped the first and second set,” Liechti said. “I told them in the huddle that, ‘You’re just proving to yourself that you can play and you can beat the teams that you need to beat.’ We’ve just go to string it together at the right time. We really enjoy digging ourselves a hole and coming back, so hopefully we can work that out of our system here early in the season.”
The third and fourth sets were controlled by the visitors. Deer Creek never let Stillwater get into much of a rhythm or gain much momentum. The Lady Antlers built early leads and never looked back.
They led 15-11 in the third set before winning 25-12. Similarly, it was 8-7 in the fourth set before the Lady Antlers won 25-12.
“I think it was just our team chemistry or morale,” Liechti said. “We’re still kind of fighting that team chemistry aspect right now. We’ve got some new girls playing with some new faces and some girls who haven’t played together for a while. I think team chemistry is our main priority, and once we get that going – and if we can get consistent energy and intensity throughout a game – I think we’ll be rolling.”
Stillwater will try to bounce back from the loss at the Union Tournament this weekend in Tulsa. It will begin Friday with pool play and end Saturday with bracket play.
“We’ll get a good look at some opponents we’ll play this year,” Liechti said. “I’m excited for that. I want to see the adjustments that we talked about after the game today. A lot of that being self and team aware of our attitudes, positivity and energy on the court. Also, we’ve got to pick up different tips and dumps and making some plays we can make. We just need to make the adjustments.”
