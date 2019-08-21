This year’s Stillwater High volleyball team accomplished a feat last year’s historic squad couldn’t do.
That was simply take a set from one of the state’s perennial powerhouses.
For the first time in almost two years, the Lady Pioneers took a set from Edmond Santa Fe. The result of the match didn’t go in favor of the Lady Pioneers, but they took a set from the defending state champs.
Stillwater lost both matches to Santa Fe last year via sweep. The second one came in the state championship match.
Neither squad is quite the same from last year’s title match, but Santa Fe has won both matches, including Tuesday’s home contest for the Lady Pioneers. Stillwater lost 3-1, but first-year coach Kyle Liechti saw some glimpses of what could lead to a successful 2019 season.
“We showed a lot of fight, a lot of effort and a lot of hustle, and that I am very proud of,” Liechti said. “Those are things we have kind of been pushing for the last four weeks that no one can take away from us – our effort and our hustle. We’ve still got a little building to do as a team, as far as team chemistry and confidence.
“We’ve got to buy into the process just a little bit more. I told the girls a flip has got to be switched, and it’s got to happen soon. We’re planning on using this feeling and putting a little extra drive in our step. I’m very proud of how they fought and hustled. Their effort was there.”
Stillwater (3-5) was down 2-0 in the match before it fell behind early in the third-straight set. Santa Fe (3-3) led 8-4 and eventually 15-10 before the Lady Pioneers dug deep and rallied back into the set.
With senior Lauren Phillips serving, Stillwater quickly trimmed the lead and eventually took an 18-16 advantage. Phillips served one ace, while recording a kill during the 8-1 run. Freshman Bess Glenn also had two kills, while senior Samantha Sanchez added one of her own.
Stillwater maintained a small lead until a 3-0 run by Santa Fe set up match point with the Lady Wolves serving. However, the serve sailed out of bounds, tying the set at 24-24.
Both teams battled point for point with Stillwater recording a pair of crucial blocks for points. Tied at 26, Santa Fe missed a swing and gave Stillwater set point.
SHS senior McKenzie Vilade closed the door on the set with a spike through a pair of defenders for the final point. Stillwater won 28-26, extending the match.
“We have yet to put together a full set where we focus on the things we’ve been focusing on and complete a full set with momentum,” Liechti said. “We have yet to see that. We have a lot where we get about five points where we’re almost there. Tonight, we put together maybe half a set complete, but the fight is there, which can get us through those hard times. We just have a little bit more of the skills to pound in and focus on.”
Santa Fe took control of a close fourth set with runs of 3-0 and 4-0, taking a 15-7 lead. Stillwater tried to rally with a Glenn kill and a pair of aces from the freshman phenom.
However, it wasn’t enough. Santa Fe finished the set and match with a pair of kills, winning the final set 25-15.
The Lady Wolves won the first set 25-20 after a late rally. Stillwater led 18-16 until a 3-0 run and later a 4-0 run by the Lady Wolves.
The second set was controlled by the visiting team as it took an 8-1 lead early. Santa Fe won the final five points of the set to take it 25-16.
Stillwater was swept by Santa Fe on Friday at the Union Tournament. Santa Fe won 25-20, 25-15 and 25-18.
The Lady Pioneers’ coach was pleased with Tuesday night’s effort compared to last week’s loss, but knows there is still plenty of improvement possible.
“We’re definitely getting a little more consistent, but our passing was not there tonight, which made it very tough,” Liechti said. “We’re seeing those glimpses of promise, and if we can connect them, we’ll be there pretty soon.”
Stillwater will travel to Deer Creek on Thursday for its next match. SHS will have the weekend off before hosting Moore next Tuesday.
“We talked a lot in our locker room about using this feeling to motivate them, especially in practice,” Liechti said. “Use this loss and let it hurt to learn from it, and not let it happen again. We told them we’re building them as athletes and as people, and everything we do here is going to help them, not only on the volleyball court, but in the world. We’re really trying to buy into that.”
