Challenges shooting were made clear early in the Stillwater Lady Pioneers’ 57-33 loss against Mustang on Friday evening.
After starting hot, Stillwater cooled off from the floor near the end of the opening quarter. Mustang could only capitalize from the Lady Pioneers cold spell. And when the second quarter started, the Lady Broncos separated themselves.
Stillwater struggled to get anything going in the second quarter. It took until the 1:49 left in the half before the Lady Pioneers scored their first points of the second quarter. Mustang finished the half on a 15-4 run that lasted the duration of the second quarter.
The second half was more of the same.
After trailing at halftime 27-14, Stillwater closed the gap to 30-24 and seemed to have all the momentum on their side. Lady Pioneers coach Kendra Kilpatrick explained what she told the team at halftime before the run to open the third quarter.
“We talked offensively about how we needed to fix some things,” Kilpatrick said. “We went back and had another 10 points in that quarter and came out playing well. Defensively, it was really like a flashback of the first quarter. We started off in our zone defense, played really well, and then we stopped rotating. We lost a shooter who we know is a shooter.”
But before the quarter was finished, the Lady Broncos responded with a 13-0 run to eliminate any doubt about the result. Kilpatrick noticed the quick starts to the first and third quarters were revolving around defense.
“We came out playing really, really good defense,” Kilpatrick said. “I’m not sure they were ready for the zone that we were in. The girls came out and were really rotating well, were really active in the zone. Defensively, we played about as good as we could in that first quarter.”
The Lady Pioneers finished the night shooting 43 percent from the field on the night, which was better than the Lady Broncos’ 39 percent shooting. The real difference between the teams came on the boards. Mustang pulled in 25 rebounds on the night compared to Stillwater’s 16.
In the contest, the Lady Broncos shot 21 more times than the Lady Pioneers, leading to a lopsided score line that the shooting numbers didn’t reflect. The tough shots that Mustang continued to make made it difficult for the Lady Pioneers to overcome the deficit. Kilpatrick noticed the intensity change.
“When a long shot that you weren’t expecting a girl to shoot goes in, it takes the wind out of your sails,” Kilpatrick said. “It’s hard to continue working that hard whenever those shots are going in.”
