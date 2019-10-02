Although the wins haven’t always been there, Stillwater High volleyball coach Kyle Liechti believes his team is close to reaching the potential he’s seen for two months.
Stillwater has only three regular season matches left, including one against the top-ranked team in the state, so he knows practice time is running out. Hence, he was frustrated at times throughout Tuesday night’s match, because he saw great play but also too many costly mistakes.
Following the 3-1 home loss to No. 5-ranked Norman North, the first-year coach was upbeat and agitated because he felt like his squad let a chance to knock off a higher-ranked team in Class 6A slip through its grasp.
“First, Norman North is a very good team,” Liechti said. “I could not be more proud of the way the girls played tonight. They played an amazing match. They played very well. We made too many mistakes and we didn’t finish. That’s really what it comes down to. We didn’t play the way we needed to when we needed to. Overall, the level of play was great.”
The No. 11-ranked Lady Pioneers (13-13) let the first set get away from them late, and that was quite costly, according to Liechti. Both teams played nip and tuck most of the way to the point where the set was tied 18-18 before two Norman North points force Liecthi to call a timeout.
Out of the timeout, SHS freshman Bess Glenn and junior Savanna Stewart recorded kills to tie the set. Senior McKenzie served two aces and a NN miscue gave Stillwater a 23-20 advantage.
Suddenly, momentum shifted and the Lady Timberwolves won four-straight points. A Glenn kill tied the score at 24-24, but a Lady Timberwolves spike and a Stillwater pass out of bounds ended the set, 26-24, in favor of the visitors.
“I try and tell the girls that first set is the most important,” Liechti said. “You win that, it changes everything. We could have easily won the first two sets by finishing.”
The second set was filled with two 9-0 runs. Stillwater turned a 7-4 deficit into a 13-7 lead. But Norman North took a 16-12 deficit and turned it into a 21-16 advantage that Stillwater couldn’t overcome.
Norman North (19-8) carried all of the momentum into the third set, looking for a road sweep. It led 19-14 when Stillwater called its second and final timeout of the set.
The end looked inevitable until something changed. Stillwater rallied and cut the lead to two before Vilade took over the set. She recorded two kills and senior Samantha Sanchez had a block to tie the set at 21.
“That was a big leadership moment,” Liechti said. “Usually, Z is our vocal leader. Tonight, she was our leader by example and it was awesome to see. She had a great game.”
Two Stillwater miscues let Norman North take a lead before Vilade recorded two more kills. The final points were back and forth, but Norman North served into the net with the set tied at 25. Glenn recorded the final point with a kill at the net.
Stillwater won 27-25 and kept the match alive. The effort and performance in the final 10-15 points is what Liechti wants to see on a more consistent basis moving forward.
“It’s that energy or consistency that’s not consistent yet,” Liechti said. “That’s what we’re working on.
“Our big thing the past two weeks is every point matters.
“I want them to treat every point like it’s 24-24, because when we play like that, I honestly don’t think there is a team in the state that can beat us, if we play like that. The challenge is getting them to play like that for an entire set.”
The fourth and final set was once again close for the majority of it, as Stillwater led 15-14. Norman North flipped the switch and Stillwater’s struggles came out of hiding as the Lady Timberwolves closed the match with a 11-1 run.
The Lady Timberwolves recorded five aces during that final stretch. Stillwater served only twice after it took a 15-14 lead.
“I don’t know what it is, but we’ve been working a lot on mentality, on our team chemistry and the way our team works,” Liechti said. “I think it showed tonight. We just didn’t finish. That’s our biggest takeaway. We had late leads in the first two sets and lost both of them.”
Stillwater will travel to Southmoore on Thursday for its final road match. Next Tuesday, the Lady Pioneers host No. 1 Edmond North before hosting Westmoore two nights later for senior night.
Although Tuesday’s result wasn’t what he wanted, Liechti is hoping his squad continues to improve before the 6A regional in two weeks.
“Honestly, we’re just trying to get it figured out,” Liechti said. “I told them in the locker room, and I think every coach probably says this, but in two weeks we’re all 0-0, whether we host or whether we go somewhere. Our goal for the next two weeks is to tap into that mentality, tap into that competitive intensity and really learn how to practice like that so we can up our play in the games.
“We are right on the verge, definitely after these two weeks. This has been a tough two weeks for us. We’ve had a long month of away games, but we’re right on the edge.”
