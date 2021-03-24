Bad news for the Stillwater High girls’ soccer team is it suffered another lopsided defeat Tuesday night at Pioneer Stadium.
Good news is the nondistrict games are over with the exception of this weekend’s Stillwater Cup tournament. The regular games will all be district contests, beginning April 2, so the real “season” begins next week with the games that matter for the postseason.
That’s how the Lady Pioneers are approaching their season after Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to Norman at home.
“We’ve told them that, but you want to have some sort of momentum going in,” SHS coach Seth Condley said. “We don’t have any momentum right now, but we’re hoping Stillwater Cup can turn that around a little bit.”
Stillwater (0-5) rallied from a 1-0 deficit at halftime, and scored the equalizer with 29 minutes and 13 seconds left in the game after a couple of missed opportunities. The goal came on a quick push down field after a Norman shot was stopped.
SHS junior Chrissen Harland took the shot and scored it in the right corner of the net. It was only the second goal of the season for the Lady Pioneers, who scored their first goal in a 4-1 loss at Southmoore before spring break.
Norman (1-3) answered back less than two minutes later before eventually scoring a flurry of goals in the final 15 minutes.
The go-ahead goal was scored by sophomore Kayln Simmons with 27:51 remaining in the contest.
“That’s two games in a row we’ve scored,” Condley said. “We had momentum going our way and then we just play a ball back, one of our midfielders tries to take a touch and the girl takes it off her foot and goes and scores.”
Two of the final three goals came from freshman Aniya Facen, who also scored the lone first half goal. She recorded the hat trick with 4:21 left in the game. The final goal was scored by Indigo Koch.
“We played good. That was a team close to our talent level,” Condley said. “We just make mistakes that give them easy goals. Their first goal – we missed an easy clearance from 25 out. The other goals – we’re just missing headers to clear it. This is stuff we shouldn’t have to be teaching at the high school level. It’s simple stuff like that. We’re just young and inexperienced and they were all disappointed, which is a good sign, but we’ve got a quick turnaround. We’ll be OK if we keep fighting.”
Condley added he gave more players minutes in Tuesday’s game. Some of that was due to a couple of injuries, but some were him trying to find out who will play well for him.
“At this point in the season, if you’re not getting the job done, I’m going to get somebody else,” Condley said. “It can be a senior or freshman or whoever. Maybe they aren’t as talented as the person in front of them, but I’m going to give them a shot. If you want your spot, you have to fight for it, regardless of who it is.”
The Lady Pioneers will play Coweta in the first round of the Stillwater Cup. That will be the second game of the day, and it will start at 10:40 a.m. Thursday. The winner will play at 5:20 p.m. Thursday with the loser playing at 3:40 p.m. against either Metro Christian or Enid.
The girls’ portion of the tournament will conclude Friday. All games will be played at Pioneer Stadium.
