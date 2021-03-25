The Stillwater High girls’ soccer team turned a few heads Thursday morning as it earned its first win of the season.
The previously winless Lady Pioneers defeated a Coweta team with a winning record in their first game of the Stillwater Cup. It was a 2-0 win for the Lady Pioneers.
They later lost in the semifinals, 2-0, to Metro Christian to close out their day. Stillwater (1-6) will play either Verdigris or Moore for third place at 7 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Stadium.
“We took some lumps in our first five games against some really good teams,” SHS coach Seth Condley said. “Our process this whole time has been keep learning and keep getting better from these games. Those schools are so much bigger than us, but the girls just keep battling and they played a good game against a good Coweta team. They did well and put it together. I was very proud of them.
“… We told them this is what a win feels like. We’re playing a lot of young kids. Even our sophomores are like freshmen, because they lost their season last year. I’m just proud of them.”
On Thursday morning, Stillwater upset Coweta with a strong offensive first half and a solid defensive outing for the entire 80 minutes. SHS entered the game with only two goals on the season, but matched that in the victory.
The first goal was scored by junior Chrissen Harland. The ball deflected off of a player near the goal and Harland drilled it back into the net, giving Stillwater its first lead in any game this season.
“It was great to have a lead, because we haven’t had one of those in a while,” Harland said. “It was good for sure, and definitely lit a fire in some people to get going.”
Later in the first half, freshman Macey Streeter scored the second goal. Stillwater never relinquished the lead. Harland assisted on the goal.
“It was a great to be a part of that win,” Harland said. “We needed that spark for sure. It was good, because we start districts next week and we need to get some wins in. It was good for sure.
“There was definitely a little celebration. We all went to lunch. It was good to get a win in.”
The SHS forward explained why Thursday morning’s game was a successful one.
“There was definitely more chemistry,” Harland said. “We played better together and had better runs. We’re young and we’re definitely working on the experience thing.”
Although the goals were a good sign for a team struggling to score this season, Condley said earning the shutout was just as or possibly more important for a team that’s given up 20 goals in six losses.
“Getting the shutout was a good mental hurdle to clear for the team,” Condley said. “Even tonight, their two shots were really the only two shots they put on frame, and they were good shots.”
In the semifinal game, the unbeaten Metro Christian squad, which beat Enid, 2-0, in the first round, scored a pair of goals in the first half just as Stillwater did to Coweta.
The first came on a corner kick. The pass landed in front of the goal and was kicked in through a small crowd of players. With 12:11 left in the half, Metro Christian added the second goal on a one-on-one moment with the keeper.
Neither team scored in the second half despite a few shots on goal by both squads. Stillwater came to close to cutting the deficit in half, but couldn’t quite find the back of the net.
“We had our chances in the first half,” Condley said. “Chrissen had three or four chances. She surprised them with her speed. In the second half, they dropped four people back the whole time with one person on Chrissen and one behind her. That’s why we kept up three forwards to hopefully free her up. Their keeper is a junior and she’s committed to the University of Tulsa. It’s a good team for us to see.”
Despite the loss, Condley was pleased with his team’s effort and performance against a Metro Christian squad that has several players signed or committed to play college soccer.
“That’s a good team,” Condley said. “I’ll be surprised if anybody can beat them in 4A. They have girls that play on the top level club teams. They’ve got some good quality players and we played with them, and we did well.”
Harland agreed. She also had one final message regarding Friday’s contest.
“We’re going to come and get third,” Harland said.
