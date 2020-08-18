Makenzi Swick gave herself a little more cushion on the scoreboard with a single swing of the bat at Couch Park on Tuesday night.
The Stillwater High junior pitcher was helped in the first inning again, as her teammates gave her a lopsided lead heading into her second inning in the circle. After two scoreless innings, Swick helped herself with a blast over the wall.
It was her first-career home run.
Swick’s solo home run propelled the Lady Pioneers to a 4-2 victory over Bixby. It marked the second-straight home win of the week, and their second Class 6A district contest in as many games.
“I felt like we played pretty well,” Swick said. “I think we could have done better hitting and fielding wise, but we did pretty well. We did good enough to win.”
Stillwater jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning, but didn’t score again until the fourth inning. Swick led off the fourth with a solo home run. She drilled the pitch over the left-field wall.
Two innings later, Swick nearly hit her second home run of the game. Instead, it was a double off the center-field wall.
Yet, it was her home run that brought a smile to her face postgame and as she rounded the bases in the fourth inning.
“It was down the middle,” Swick said. “I was trying not to think to hit a home run, because then I wouldn’t. I got solid contact, I guess.”
Swick threw a complete game in the circle. She allowed six hits and two runs – both of which were scored in the final inning. Bixby hit a one-out single and earned a walk before Swick struck out her eighth batter of the game.
She was one pitch from winning the game when Bixby hit a two-run double to deep right field. The next batter popped up in the infield for the final out.
“I’m super proud of Makenzi,” Linsenmeyer said. “I’ve coached Makenzi a long time, so anything she does like that is like a proud parent moment for me because I know how hard she works. I’m also pretty tough on her. She can pitch better. She did good enough to win, but she can be better.”
For the second-straight home game, it was a productive first inning at the plate that propelled SHS to victory. Senior Alex Griffin led off with a blast to the left-center gap for a double before taking third base on a sacrifice bunt from fellow senior Colbee Westbrook.
Junior Sidney McLaughlin drove in Griffin with a RBI single past the third baseman. After freshman Addyson Brown was walked, junior Kendyl Prichard drilled a pitch to the right-center gap for a two-run double, extending the lead to 3-0.
Stillwater has taken a combined 9-0 lead after the first inning in its past two games. Both have resulted in wins.
“I wish we could capture that, bottle it up and do it every inning,” SHS coach Karie Linsenmeyer said. “All in all, I’m proud we have two district wins. I can’t ask for much more than that.”
The Lady Pioneers’ coach talked to her team after the game about how she is striving to keep improving. She knows her team has the capability to build on its early lead and put opponents away.
“We’re still kind of puttering along,” Linsenmeyer said. “We get a lead and then we’re like OK with that when I feel like we could maybe push the gas pedal down a little bit and kind of dominate. Not to say that Bixby is bad enough to be dominated, but we have to have that mentality. I just feel like we kind of pull back sometimes.
“The game is all about adjustments anyway and Bixby probably made some adjustments pitching and we didn’t make some adjustments hitting. I’m just asking for bigger and better because we’re only going to face better competition and that’s what we’re preparing for.”
SHS will practice Wednesday for the first time in nine days before playing two games Friday and two more Saturday.
Follow Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for Stillwater High updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.